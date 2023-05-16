Ethan Michael Charliaga was born at 6:31 a.m. on May 9, 2023, to Ashley Descloux and Jimmy Charliaga. He weighed 8 pounds, 4.6 ounces and measured 21 inches long.
Ethan’s parents are from Washington (mother) and Kodiak (father). Her father is the Safeway meat department manager and her mom is a stay-at-home mom. Also welcoming Ethan to the family are Vincent Lee Charliaga and Anastasia Jade Charliaga.
Proud grandparents are Wendy Brown from Henderson, Nevada, and Nick and Hilda Charliaga, and Richard Descloux from Kodiak.
Abrie Kay Russell was born on May 10, 2023, to Nyssa and Charles Russell. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 21.5 inches long.
Abrie’s parents are from Homer and Winchester, Virgina, and now live in Kodiak. Her father works for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and her mother works for the Alaska Conservation Foundation. Also welcoming Abrie to the family is Miles Russell
Proud grandparents are Sheri and Bill Beachler from Homer, and Melinda and John Russell from Gore, Virginia.
