Ethan Michael Charliaga was born at 6:31 a.m. on May 9, 2023, to Ashley Descloux and Jimmy Charliaga. He weighed 8 pounds, 4.6 ounces and measured 21 inches long.

Ethan’s parents are from Washington (mother) and Kodiak (father). Her father is the Safeway meat department manager and her mom is a stay-at-home mom. Also welcoming Ethan to the family are Vincent Lee Charliaga and Anastasia Jade Charliaga. 

