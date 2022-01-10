Reed E. Oswalt, 88, died peacefully at home in Kodiak, Alaska, on December 31, 2021. His family took solace in the fireworks heard that night ringing in the New Year that lent their booms and bright fiery explosions to celebrate a unique man’s life.
He was born on March 25, 1933, in Hubbard, Oregon, during The Great Depression. The times were tough for most and it instilled in Reed the value of hard work. His grandparents cared for him while his mother and father traveled to find work. The summer he was 12, he and his family traveled by steamship to Ouzinkie, Alaska, where his father worked as a machinist at Grimes Packing Company.
He returned to Ouzinkie for the next six summers where he worked with his father at the cannery. During that time he made life long friends in the village. He had a fondness for stories and a very good memory, so held a wealth of island history and folklore learned thru oral tradition.
He was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany during the end of the WWII occupation. After he served his term, he returned to Oregon and worked with his father expanding their machine shop and starting a business manufacturing and constructing steel farm buildings.
In 1962, he married Marcia Yoder, and they celebrated 59 years of marriage this past summer. Days after the devastating 1964 Tsunami, he traveled to Kodiak and Ouzinkie to seek work opportunities in the rebuilding. Convinced that returning to Alaska was a good idea he traveled to Ouzinkie and by fall Reed and Marcia were working as storekeepers for the cannery in Ouzinkie. In 1967, Reed took a research and development job with Wakefield Fisheries in Port Lions working on developing crab-processing machinery.
In 1970, Reed built a small sawmill near Port Lions on leased land, which supplied spruce lumber locally and to Kodiak via the Tustumena ferry. After six years Reed and a partner decided to invest in a new modern sawmill and relocate to Kodiak, the new mill was called Timberline. The sawmill grew in Kodiak and he enjoyed those years of growth. Reed commented “It was a great time with many wild eyed young people starting life in Kodiak and needing lumber to build their own first house their own way.” Many rough cut spruce homes in Kodiak came from his mill and he dispensed ideas along with lumber and sought to educate people on the strength of local materials. Sitka Spruce, called the aluminum of wood, has the highest strength to weight ratio of any softwood. As a business owner for many decades, he was happy his business was able to offer local employment year round.
Unfortunately, Timberline mill burned in 1984. A new mill was built and used for years before he and his partner started a storage business on the property. By his 86th birthday he decided to sell his business to his new local partners.
Reed saw a new purpose for every piece of scrap metal or discarded equipment and saved hundreds of tons of heavy steel and industrial equipment from landfills. He greatly enjoyed having stock on hand and was quick to share what he had with others. One example of his reuse of materials was to upgrade a heavy timber Russian Orthodox cross that he thought should be installed on Spruce Island’s Mt. Herman with one he fabricated of steel beams.
After complaining about the Kodiak Island Borough and Planning and Zoning for years, he was appointed to P&Z and later ran and was elected to the Borough Assembly. This experience taught him how hard governance can be. A favorite saying he often repeated to his boys was “Two people who cooperate can do the work of three.” Timeless wisdom that seems even more relevant these days.
Reed supported the work of the Kodiak Historical Society, the Kodiak Public Library Association, the Alutiiq Museum, Kodiak Pioneers of Alaska, the Kodiak Arts Council, the VFW and Kodiak Maritime Museum. He enjoyed sharing stories of the past with friends, family and new people both in Kodiak and internationally. He traveled to a number of countries, but his favorite trips were to New Zealand and Australia, especially Tasmania.
Reed is survived by his wife Marcia Oswalt, sons Aaron Oswalt, Eric Oswalt (Laura Slater) and grandson Henry Reed Slater Oswalt.
He did not wish to have a funeral service, but to have his ashes scattered on Kodiak Island. If you wish to remember Reed the family suggests a donation in his name be made to the Kodiak Public Library Association at PO Box 1824, Kodiak, AK 99615.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.