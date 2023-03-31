2 Timothy 2:3-7 (NKJV): “You therefore must endure hardship as a good soldier of Jesus Christ. No one engaged in warfare entangles himself with the affairs of this life, that he may please Him who enlisted him as a soldier. And also if anyone competes in athletics, he is not crowned unless he competes according to the rules. The hardworking farmer must be first to partake of the crops. Consider what I say, and may the Lord give you understanding in all things.”
Interesting! Which of these three illustrations do you relate to more readily? The soldier. The athlete. The farmer.
It’s a common and familiar approach to use the idea or image of the spiritual soldier and the armor of God. The apostle Paul encourages and instructs Timothy and us to endure hardship like a good soldier, even as he references the race — the crown — given how important the Olympic style of athletics were in the first century.
How many important spiritual points and principles did Jesus make and illustrate using elements of farming?
I must admit during this Lenten Season there have been two Scriptures that continue to roll through my mind like marbles in the overhead of a ship — constantly!
First being, 1 Corinthians 3:2 (NKJV): “I fed you with milk and not with solid food; for until now you were not able to receive it, and even now you are still not able.”
Then, Hebrews 5:12-13 (NKJV): “For though by this time you ought to be teachers, you need someone to teach you again the first principles of the oracles of God; and you have come to need milk and not solid food. For everyone who partakes only of milk is unskilled in the word of righteousness, for he is a babe.”
Wow! What do you think of that?
The title above this passage in Hebrews, at least in my New King James Version, reads “Spiritual Maturity.”
In one of the commentaries I was reading that referred to this passage (allow me to simplify it as one of my Davidisms), “as a basic truth based on first principles.”
Allow me to finish this passage with verse 14, “But solid food belongs to those who are of full age. That is, those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil.”
Hmmm. I think we’ve all been guilty of answering or offering our comments by talking off the top of our head, saying whatever comes to mind rather than putting time and effort into providing a qualified answer.
The older I get the better my hindsight has become. I can easily look back and regret such moments. Which is what brings such an intensity to me regarding the words from that 14th verse: Those by reason of use have had their senses exercised to discern both good and evil.
“Reason of use” means to practice. Allow me to share a simple illustration — a critical piece for me in my early walk of faith and trying to understand what the Scriptures were saying. My mentor basically saw the puzzlement on my face and drew me a verbal picture. (Thankfully!)
Money and counterfeit money: I used to think that the way tellers were taught to spot counterfeit money was to handle counterfeit cash. Nope! They were exposed to large amounts of cash in a variety of denominations so that they would be immersed in the real article, then later exposed to a repeat immersion only this time there would be counterfeit bills mixed in.
Thereby, “reason of use” is exercised to discern good from evil.
The principle is ageless!
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
