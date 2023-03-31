2 Timothy 2:3-7 (NKJV): “You therefore must endure hardship as a good soldier of Jesus Christ. No one engaged in warfare entangles himself with the affairs of this life, that he may please Him who enlisted him as a soldier. And also if anyone competes in athletics, he is not crowned unless he competes according to the rules. The hardworking farmer must be first to partake of the crops. Consider what I say, and may the Lord give you understanding in all things.”

Interesting! Which of these three illustrations do you relate to more readily? The soldier. The athlete. The farmer.

