Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge

Courtesy of Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge

Oregon State University doctoral candidate Katie Stoner holds a tufted puffin, one of the two varieties of puffins she and Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge avian biologist Robin Corcoran studied this summer on Chiniak Island. 

Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge is celebrating National Wildlife Refuge Week with a series of exhibits and events this week and next, including a presentation Oct. 18 on recent research on the lives of Kodiak’s puffins.

Kodiak is one of 16 National Wildlife Refuges in Alaska. It was founded in 1941 by conservationists, including hunting guides who wanted to make sure the island’s bear population was protected from overhunting. The entire 1.9-million acre refuge is off the Kodiak Island road system, and comprises about half of the Kodiak Archipelago, including a portion of Afognak Island.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.