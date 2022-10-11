Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge is celebrating National Wildlife Refuge Week with a series of exhibits and events this week and next, including a presentation Oct. 18 on recent research on the lives of Kodiak’s puffins.
Kodiak is one of 16 National Wildlife Refuges in Alaska. It was founded in 1941 by conservationists, including hunting guides who wanted to make sure the island’s bear population was protected from overhunting. The entire 1.9-million acre refuge is off the Kodiak Island road system, and comprises about half of the Kodiak Archipelago, including a portion of Afognak Island.
Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges Vice President Poppy Benson said the refuge’s purpose is to place wildlife at the center of land-use decisions. “The No. 1 thing is conservation. If there is a conflict [between] wildlife and public use, the wildlife comes first,” Benson said.
Kodiak is hosting four events to celebrate the Refuge’s 81st year.
Earlier this week, the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center at 402 Center Ave. hosted a local nature photography exhibit, with photos depicting nature or wildlife submitted by local photographers.
The Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge is hosting a nature walk Saturday and a beach cleanup on Sunday.
Saturday’s “Walk for the Wild” is a self-guided interactive nature walk around Northend Park on Near Island. The one-, two- or three-mile walks include a scavenger hunt, prizes and a trail trivia activity.
Participants will be asked to check in and receive a map and scavenger hunt answer sheet at the Near Island Northend Trailhead from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Scavenger hunt tips and clues will be posted on the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge’s facebook page.
On Sunday, Alaska Geographic will provide snacks and drinks at a marine debris cleanup at White Sands Beach at the end of Monashka Bay Road. That event starts at 9 a.m. Participants are asked to dress appropriately and bring bear spray. Trash bags will be provided.
The centerpiece of Refuge Week is a presentation titled “Tracking Puffins in the Kodiak Archipelago,” a live and online talk set for 5 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.
Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge avian biologist Robin Corcoran and Oregon State doctoral candidate Katie Stoner will present on their recent field work on the ecology of tufted and horned puffins. They spent time on Chiniak Island this summer capturing and banding puffins for the study.
Their research is helping wildlife managers learn more about where puffins overwinter, during which time they spend eight to nine months at sea away from breeding colonies.
A reception to meet Corcorcan and Stoner is set for 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. The presentation follows at the center and via zoom. The zoom address will be available on the Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges website: alaskarefugefriends.org.
The Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges is looking for more Kodiak representation. Benson said only there are currently only a few island residents involved in the group, and she wants more. She said the group’s main purpose is to support volunteerism, raise funds and advocate for wildlife in the 16 refugees across the state.
“We’ve only got a few people in Kodiak,” Benson said, “and we really want to build a strong group.”
If you have questions about any of the activities during National Wildlife Refuge Week, call Kodiak outreach and volunteer coordinator Erin Strand at 907-487-0285.
