Calliope Mari Caballa Charliaga was born at 11:15 p.m. on March 13, 2022, to Westin and Chiara. She weighed 6 pounds, 13.7 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Parents are from Kodiak and reside on The Rock. Calliope’s father owns a detailing business.
Proud grandparents are Gladys Charliaga, Cherry Caballa and Omar Caballa.
Ezra McCoy Bowen was born at 7:53 p.m. on March 11, 2022, to Jordan Lynn Martin and Steven McCoy Bowen. The baby weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20.25 inches long.
Parents are originally from Galveston, Texas, and Soldotna, Alaska, and now live in Kodiak. Ezra’s father works at Industrial Maintenance Solutions and the baby’s mother works at Kodiak Hydrolics.
