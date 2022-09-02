Colossians 4:1-6: “Continue earnestly in prayer, being vigilant in it with thanksgiving; meanwhile praying also for us, that God would open to us a door for the word, to speak the mystery of Christ, for which I am also in chains, that I may make manifest, as I ought to speak. Walk in wisdom toward those who are outside, redeeming the time. Let your speech always be with grace, seasoned with salt, that you may know how you ought to answer each one.”
Six simple verses of Christian life instruction:
So, what do you think? Knowing it and doing it are two separate things!
Have you heard this next saying before? “Professionals built the Titanic; an amateur built the Ark. God makes the difference!”
I share with you a passage of Scripture that has stayed with me for almost two weeks, knowing we’re on the threshold of Labor Day.
Psalm 127:1-2: “Unless the LORD builds the house, they labor in vain who build it; unless the LORD guards the city, the watchman stays awake in vain. It is vain for you to rise up early, to sit up late, to eat the bread of sorrows; for so He gives His beloved sleep.”
I find it interesting that this Psalm is one of two attributed to Solomon, the man known for wisdom, and he only wrote two Psalms. Even so he definitely made his point.
“Unless the Lord builds.”
I personally know the extreme difference between my first 30-plus years without Christ compared to the following 30-plus years lived with faith in Christ.
So, when I read the verses of our opening passage of Scripture regarding prayer and actions that accompany it, it is a personal comfort to read, “God would open a door for the word.”
A saying I find to be an encouragement when the path seems a bit dark and uncertain: “God’s job is to open doors. Our job is to walk through them.”
It would be funny if it weren’t so serious. That after God has been so faithful for so long, through so much, through each and every trial we put ourselves through the whole doubt, trial and error thing yet again as those of little faith.
In the Gospel of Matthew 8:22-27: “Now when He got into the boat, His disciples followed Him. And suddenly a great tempest arose on the sea, so that the boat was covered with the waves.
But He was asleep. Then His disciples came to Him and woke Him saying, ‘Lord, save us! We are perishing!’ But He said to them, ‘Why are you fearful, O you of little faith?’ then He arose and rebuked the winds and the sea, and there was a great calm.
So, the men marveled, saying, ‘Who can this be, that even the winds and sea obey Him.’”
These same men answered His call to follow Him. These same men were present while He preached, taught, and healed and yet… . Here we go again. “O you of little faith.”
Labor Day from our occupation’s livelihood is a day of rest and celebrations of those opportunities.
There are a couple of verses in Ephesians 5:15-17 that keep rolling around in my head like marbles in the overhead bin — demanding attention. “So be careful how you live. Don’t live like fools, but like those who are wise. Make the most of every opportunity in these evil days. Don’t act thoughtlessly but understand what the Lord wants you to do.”
I’d have to say that as I consider our opening Scripture passage from Colossians, the phrase “Redeeming the time” has really occupied my mind.
Searching and reading Solomon’s words from Proverbs 2:1-6, “My son, if you receive my words and treasure up my commandments with you, make your ear attentive to wisdom and inclining your heart to understanding; yes, if you call out for insight and raise your voice for understanding, if you seek it like silver and search for it as for hidden treasures, then you will understand the fear of the Lord and find the knowledge of God. For the Lord gives wisdom; from His mouth comes knowledge and understanding.”
My friends, may our labors not be in vain. May each of us continue to be blessed, today and in the days ahead.
