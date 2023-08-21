Weather has certainly been on our minds this summer. May, for example, was the wettest on record. But rather than list more reasons to curse the weather, let’s have a little fun with it. So close your smartphone’s weather apps and look up for a change.
Why the remonstration? We live in houses. We study in schools. We Zoom from computers. We vacation in B&Bs. And we travel in cars, boats, planes and trains. We spend so much time indoors that we grow numb to the beauty of the outdoors.
Don Haggerty published that little ditty in his 1985 book, Rhymes to Predict the Weather. I cherish this delightful paperback. It’s packed with fun-to-learn and easy-to-apply weather info, and you can find used copies online for cheap.
Whenever I flip through the pages, I can’t help but glance out the window. I ask myself, “What is the weather telling me?”
“Predicting weather is like a puzzle,” says Don. Here’s a sampler:
Sharp moon, stars bright,
Go to sleep in peace tonight.
Dreams of sun will not prevail.
Don says that sharp, bright stars and moon indicate dry air, which spells clear skies for a while at least. High-level moisture has a tendency, on the other hand, to obscure the moon and stars, making them hazy and indistinct. And the color of the moon varies with the amount of moisture present in the atmosphere overhead.
“A stark white moon, with a clean, sharp outline, means very little moisture is present, and clear weather should continue,” he says. “If its outline turns dull, however, and its face a bit pale, start looking around for other signs of approaching stormy weather.”
Speaking of stormy weather, the following poem emphasizes the value of having a barometer close at hand.
Unpleasant weather is coming to town.
The higher the breeze and slower the fall,
The tougher the storm ’twill be for all.
According to Don, a rising wind and a falling barometer “is just like having a two-headed town crier shouting, ‘Here comes a storm’.”
Staying in tune with the weather can alert you to precautions to take in your garden. For example, you may have noticed in the past that as summer edges into September, mornings will begin to feel chilly. In a couple months, we’ll be reaching for the frost covers…
Jack Frost is passing near.
Speaking of cold, remember this ditty for fall and winter:
Wind from north brings cold and chill,
Wrap your plants, or winter will.
North wind is like the stern teacher of weather patterns. It usually brings in cold, dry air. Better tuck in your sensitive plants; they’ll need protection from this brisk wind.
And what about clouds as a weather forecaster?
Cumulus clouds announce fair weather. Obviously, we didn’t see many in May.
Puffy clouds in skies so blue,
Garden today, there’s much to do.
Cumulus clouds are your fair-weather friends, appearing as soft cotton puffs drifting across the sky. When they’re out and about, so should you be in your garden. These clouds typically indicate stable weather, perfect for a weeding spree.
And for all you dog lovers, I decided to send a prompt to ChatGPT to see how dog behavior can help us predict weather. Here’s the AI response:
Dog munches grass with care,
A storm’s brewing in the air.
“While dogs eating grass can be a common occurrence, some people believe that an increase in this behavior suggests a storm is coming. Animals have been known to sense earthquakes and atmospheric changes that precede storms. And while it’s not universally accepted, some believe dogs may eat grass as a natural response to discomfort.”
Hmm, the jury’s still out, wouldn’t you say?
To finish up, for many of us, weather is just a thing to be tolerated. Clouds are only noted when rain threatens inconvenience, and winds observed only when their chill or strength means discomfort or a change in plans.
Don Haggerty says that learning how to forecast the weather, even a little bit, is to understand a thing of great vastness and beauty. To hang out with nature. The key, he reminds us, is to be in the moment.
The challenge is to “capture meaning in apparently meaningless events. Then, once grasped, the pleasure comes from understanding — of comprehending — the forces at work in his world, and the powers that move amidst the inner depths of his soul.”
Explore organic gardening tips and recipes for Kodiak at:
