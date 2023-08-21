Dog

Courtesy of Marion Owen

Have you tried predicting the weather on your own? Try this: If your dog likes to munch on grass, some folks believe it suggests a storm is on its way.

 Marion Owen

Weather has certainly been on our minds this summer. May, for example, was the wettest on record. But rather than list more reasons to curse the weather, let’s have a little fun with it. So close your smartphone’s weather apps and look up for a change. 

Why the remonstration? We live in houses. We study in schools. We Zoom from computers. We vacation in B&Bs. And we travel in cars, boats, planes and trains. We spend so much time indoors that we grow numb to the beauty of the outdoors. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.