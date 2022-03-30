It is officially spring. It just seems the weather has not heard the message yet.
Looking out the window I see millions of small snowflakes swirling in their erratic paths from the clouds onto the driveway. My car is tucked away under a snowy white blanket as if it does not want to go anywhere and even the dogs are asleep. I get the message: It is time to hunker down and reflect.
Curiously, the thoughts inside my head are swirling in much the same patterns as the snowflakes outside. I have had a busy week of work, Comm Fish, making travel plans, and all the other things life throws our way, which include some extremely disturbing local, national and international news. The reason it is so disorienting to watch swirling snowflakes is that your eyes cannot focus on them because some are close up while others are far away, constantly in motion in a three-dimensional space. Wind currents may grab a group of snowflakes and organize them to move forward in a synchronized pattern, only to dissipate and let them go their own chaotic paths a little while later. The various topics swirling around my head likewise can only be investigated and understood if one focuses in on them one at a time. Yet, understanding lies in finding patterns and connections.
At the Comm Fish forum there were talks about the status of crab stocks in the Bering Sea, about climate change and present and future projections, about money allocations for Alaska and more specifically, for Kodiak. We heard about the work done on plans for Alaska's Marine Debris response, kelp growing and Kodiak harbor renewal projects. The conversations between talks and at the booths often included statements about how important the in-person networking is for people, projects and businesses and how everyone has been affected by COVID restrictions.
The crowd was smaller than in years prior to COVID with many guests presumed to avoid gatherings. Many who did show felt that it was past the time to be afraid of a disease that locally is no longer threatening to overwhelm the health care system. As I think of all the graphs presented to show one trend or another, I think if there were a graph showing projects and activities started relative to COVID restrictions, we would begin to see an increasing trend. It feels like the time to move on and rebuild what was put on hold is now.
A word we heard a lot throughout all the talks despite the wide range of topics was "adaptation." Adaptation means to get used to a changing environment. Adaptation happens naturally, simply because living organisms can only either adapt or perish when change is afoot. If you wait long enough, all you hear from are those who did well in the adaptation process, because the others, well, they don't talk anymore.
Some speakers used the term in a future sense, as in something a community can do in preparation for change. Scientifically, we have and continue to develop tools to glimpse into the future and predict what is coming. In terms of global climate change Mike Litzow showed an impressive graph comparing temperature change predictions from a suite of many climate models done two decades ago and the actual measurements since that time. Kudos to the models, they were able to predict exactly how the environment would respond. The message here: we have the tools, we know what is coming and adaptation can happen in future tense, not only as a response.
As an interlude: In case you think of climate change as "global warming" and missed the connection between the topic of climate change and the swirling snowflakes, Kodiak and a greater part of Southeast Alaska and the Gulf of Alaska region are predicted to see an increase in precipitation as a direct result of warming ocean temperatures.
Since commercial fisheries are conducted in the interspace of environmental change, management and politics, I would leave out an important driver of swirling patterns if I did not mention the war in Europe and its ability to create gusts in the flow of events in our community. Why is Kodiak the recipient of the largest chunk of Alaska Infrastructure funds? I do think that there are many factors involved in this and I challenge you to sit down and work this out for yourself. If you run out of factors to put on your list of answers, take a map and imagine a figure sitting in the White House looking towards Europe, the Ukraine and Russia, and a figure sitting in Kodiak looking toward Russia. Notice anything?
Following one swirling thought in this snowstorm of events, I challenge you further to imagine how many people in the Ukraine are working on climate change adaptation right now. How much money do you think the Ukrainian government allocates to environmental research right now? Here is a fact: War is bad for the environment. Can you work out some of the effects war may have on Alaska's economical and environmental future? Obviously, this is an open-ended question, and I don't expect you can complete the task, but that does not mean we should not attempt it. As the swirls of the storm become too confusing for any one of us to figure them out, our most amazing talent as a community is teamwork. Networking is in the interest of our community adaptation and survival. It is time to carefully move past the virus, we have bigger fish to fry.
