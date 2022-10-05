Over the past two weeks I have been learning a lot about brains. It is a fascinating subject, and learning keeps the brain young, as they say. As a biologist, I have, of course, studied some very basic brain anatomy in college, but that was a long time ago. Not only do the details fade as a memory gets older, but also the facts change as new research emerges.
One of the biggest challenges of our fast-moving, high-technology age is that people’s skills and knowledge get outdated quickly if we don’t continuously retrain ourselves. This takes time, and in a busy lifestyle is often the last thing on the to-do list.
The human brain has several main regions: First, it is divided into the hindbrain, the midbrain, and the forebrain. Each of those areas has smaller, anatomically distinct parts that serve very distinct functions. The brainstem, which is part of the hindbrain, is sometimes referred to as the reptilian brain.
It looks similar to the brain of a frog or snake and it is responsible for the vital functions that happen without our consciousness, like breathing, heart beat and blood pressure.
The forebrain, which is the largest part and consists of several different areas, is where the conscious learning and decision-making happens, the imagination, artistry, higher-level abstraction, language, organizing, problem solving, self-regulation and newspaper column writing.
That leaves the midbrain for the functions concerning the emotions, but also the endocrine system which is responsible for growth, metabolism and sexual development. A lot of brain traffic goes through this part of the brain. For example, what we hear, see, smell, taste ortouch gets translated and relayed here.
I am not going to describe each part of the brain here in detail; there are excellent internet sources and textbooks for that.
When you compare the human brain structures with those of animals, the most striking difference is the cerebral cortex. This is not only the largest part of our brain, it is also folded to make more surface area available. Evolutionarily, this is the most recent acquisition and the reason most evolutionary trees put the human at the top of the branches. Even chimpanzees, which share 99% of the same DNA, have only a third the size of our brains, and most of this difference is due to the folding of the neocortex. Our brains are big and complex systems, so it should be no surprise that they are complicated and subject to a lot of variation and malfunctions.
The study of psychology, and psycho-physiology — in other words how the physiology of the brain affects emotions, feelings and behavior — is still in much flux. It is no wonder that we are uneducated about human psychology if one reads the history: During World War II, the German government officially forbade the mention of any psychological effects of the war on soldiers. Not only Germany shunted psychology; funding for research into the effects of trauma for example has lagged far behind other branches of medicine.
Yet anyone, who has a family member suffering from trauma, or any of its symptoms including depression, withdrawal, suppressed emotions, sleep deprivation, nightmares, or the inability to connect with others and form loving relationships, is left with few resources and much frustration, often leading to a continuum of trauma in families. It seems like an oxymoron that our big brains have created a society that balks at studying how they function.
One of the statistics in the book I am reading states that one out of 5 girls is sexually molested before the age of 17. Millions of children in America experience abuse, neglect and incest. Most of them never talk about it, and even forget the memory stored away in their subconscious midbrain. However, even if the memories cannot be told as stories, they affect how that person reacts to situations and how he or she will fare in relationships throughout their lives. Those suppressed memories can also trigger an internal war of the body against itself, resulting in autoimmune diseases and other health issues.
I am shaken by what I have learned, but want to steer this article back to the lighter side of life, which really is beautiful and wondrous. I learned something very amazing about the brains of birds, particularly those in the parrot and raven families. Since birds have comparatively small brains, some researchers have wondered how it is that some of them are so smart.
They did a series of experiments and found that the crows they were working with could figure out very complex puzzles equivalent to the cognitive abilities of 7-year-old children. They also found that the brains have more neuropathways per volume, so they are high-power brains.
Putting these super bird brains to work for something more useful than to awe researchers, a group in Britain is training crows to pick up cigarette butts, which they can exchange for food treats at cigarette butt drop off stations. The crows are getting hired to clean up!
I think that story just out-staged me: I recently trained my puppy to pick up aluminum cans and bottles we find next to the trails in the woods and exchange them for a treat from me. She is very good at that, and it’s fun for both of us.
This morning, walking in the sunrise at Buskin beach, I counted the heads of 10 curious harbor seals. They looked like they were bored and looking for a job. Maybe we could pay them some bait herring for picking up trash and piling it somewhere on the beach. It is quite amazing when we get those interspecies brains to work together.
Speaking of which, I need to wrap this article up, because it is now puppy feeding time and there is a snout interference on my keyboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.