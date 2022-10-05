Brain

Creative Commons photo

The human brain has several main regions: First, it is divided into the hindbrain, the midbrain, and the forebrain. 

Over the past two weeks I have been learning a lot about brains. It is a fascinating subject, and learning keeps the brain young, as they say. As a biologist, I have, of course, studied some very basic brain anatomy in college, but that was a long time ago. Not only do the details fade as a memory gets older, but also the facts change as new research emerges.

One of the biggest challenges of our fast-moving, high-technology age is that people’s skills and knowledge get outdated quickly if we don’t continuously retrain ourselves. This takes time, and in a busy lifestyle is often the last thing on the to-do list.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.