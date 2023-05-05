Kodiak recently said goodbye to four remarkable women who represented a variety of professions and interests.
Marcy Jones proudly bore the title of “fisherman’s wife,” and she was a founding member of an organization with that title.
Anne Cusick and Kathy Rostad were educators who had a taste for adventure. Eleanor King, a culinary “queen,” was an educator in her own right as she taught, through example, the skills of cooking for large groups of people, whether at home or in her restaurant, King’s Diner.
KATHY ROSTAD
At a young age, Kathy (Bakke) Rostad knew that whatever career she chose it would involve serving people. As a college student Kathy studied nursing, but eventually decided to take the route of an educator. She taught elementary students in the small Central Minneosta towns of Audubon and Battle Lake.
During the latter stint Kathy decided to go far beyond her comfort zone and volunteer at an orphanage in St. Croix, one of the Virgin Islands. That experience introduced Kathy to a culture far removed from the Scandinavian one in which she was raised in Bemidji, Minnesota. But Kathy loved this new opportunity to serve and learn. It whet her appetite for a new mission.
She got an idea after reading an article in a newspaper published in Fergus Falls, a community a few miles from Battle Lake. The article was about a local man who became a journalist in Kodiak, Alaska. After reading the article, Kathy had her sights on Alaska and the man featured in the story.
That man happened to be me.
While taking off a year in Minnesota, I was a substitute teacher for Kathy’s class in Battle Lake. At the urging of friends, Kathy and I got together.
In 1996 we were married. Kathy resigned from her teaching position, sold her home and car so that she could move to Kodiak. It was a risky move, since she didn’t have a job waiting for her.
But it didn’t take long for her to be hired by the Kodiak Island Borough School District. I’ll never forget the day that Kathy and I ran into Betty Walters, (KIBSD superintendent at the time) in the Kodiak boat harbor. Betty was going to visit friends on a nearby island and Kathy and I were catching a boat that carried pilgrims to Monk’s Lagoon on Spruce Island for the annual pilgrimage to St. Herman.
Betty welcomed Kathy as a new employee of the Kodiak school district. That made Kathy feel pretty good. She worked for the district for 15 years. She was warmly welcomed by her colleagues, students and parents.
Kathy embarked on a novel experience when she took a bush plane to villages and logging camps to work with students. One of those villages was Akhiok, and Kathy often related the story about her first trip there. She literally rolled off the plane and landed on the ground. She looked up to see the smiling face of the late David Eluska.
“Welcome to Akhiok,” he said. “You must be Mike Rostad’s wife. He’s a good friend,” he told her.
Kathy loved going to Akhiok and having tea with elders, such as Phyllis Peterson and Rena Peterson.
After Kathy retired in 2012, she said she didn’t miss the tension that came with waiting for a flight due to unpredictable weather, but she missed the kids and especially the people of Akhiok.
“Kathy was an amazing woman, and her visits were always very much anticipated when she came to the Akhiok school,” said Akhiok mayor and parent, Linda Amodo. “Her presence always had a comforting effect and her smile was infectious.
“She always brought treats with her, and having to leave school at the end of the day was never an easy task. Her visits to our school always seemed far too short. Although her visits to Akhiok ended when she left the district, her memories forever remained and stories about her visits are still talked about to our students and our children to this day,” said Amodo.
“Kathy will forever remain in the heart of Akhiok. May her memory be eternal. With the passing of such a sweet, kind, thoughtful lady, she reminds us daily what it means to be Christ-like, to be loving always, to be kind always, to be caring for everyone. That was Kathy.”
Linda recalled the last time she saw Kathy. They were at the Hair Masters waiting for an appointment.
As Kathy listened to Linda’s concerns, she offered to pray for her. “We both stood up and held each other’s hand and she prayed a beautiful prayer. What a blessing. What a way to remember her,” said Amodo.
Last summer, when we unexpectedly had to go to Anchorage due to an infection in Kathy’s dialysis port, we had to wait for hours in the emergency room at Providence Medical Center before she was given a room.
Kathy noticed a young lady who seemed to be in great duress. After engaging in conversation with her, Kathy asked if she could pray for her. The lady said she didn’t believe in God, to which Kathy responded: “Well I do, and I’m going to pray for you.”
Kathy and I didn’t relish spending most of our summer in Anchorage, missing out on the activities and sunny days in Kodiak. But she often found opportunities to pray for others, a privilege that made the inconveniences worthwhile.
The other day, while I was filling my car with gas, a lady asked if she could give me a hug. Her daughter was Kathy’s student. “Your wife was the best,” she said. “She really helped my girl.”
One parent responded, “Our son was particularly saddened by (Kathy’s) passing. He had grown quite close to her during middle school and she helped develop him into a more proficient student and expressive human.
“She is a lovely, bright and kind soul. The world will not be the same without her.”
