Carl Smith
Carl Smith, 84, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Providence Hospital in Kodiak, Alaska.
Carl was born on November 21, 1937, in Ouzinkie, Alaska, to William Carl Andrew and Alexandra Smith of Ouzinkie, Alaska. Carl married Georgia Bailey from Richland, Missouri, on April 29, 1964, and together they raised two sons, Carl and Kevin.
Carl, a veteran, was in the Army and reserves from 1961 to 1967. After active duty, he continued to live in Ouzinkie, where he was a heavy equipment operator. Carl liked to hunt and fish, but especially enjoyed being with his grandchildren who have many wonderful memories of their times spent with grandpa. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who is greatly missed.
Carl is survived by his wife, Georgia; his son Kevin and his wife Elisaveta, children Elena and Christian (Bulgaria); his daughter-in-law Brenda Smith, children Michael, Joel, and Daniel (Palmer); and four sisters Dora Llanos (Anchorage), Alice Hoffman (Elysburg, PA), Eleanor Riley (Anchorage), and Betty Blackshear (Anchorage).
He is preceded in death by his sister, Nellie Barlow, and three brothers Arnold Smith, Willy Smith, and Billy Smith, as well as his son, Carl Michael Smith.
A respite was held at the Ouzinkie Orthodox Church on December 13.
