Did you know that the packaging industry is developing plastic-free packaging that is made from seaweed? Packaging that is biodegradable, compostable, sustainable, and NOT plastic?

Seaweed packaging startups are finding exciting alternatives to plastic-based materials. This is great for the environment, great for consumers, and best of all it may benefit our local economy.

