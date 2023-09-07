Did you know that the packaging industry is developing plastic-free packaging that is made from seaweed? Packaging that is biodegradable, compostable, sustainable, and NOT plastic?
Seaweed packaging startups are finding exciting alternatives to plastic-based materials. This is great for the environment, great for consumers, and best of all it may benefit our local economy.
WHY DOES THIS MATTER?
Think about the layers of packaging in a new Lego set, a pair of shoes, a loaf of bread, a new sofa, a computer, a take-out meal, etc. …. Virtually anything we purchase locally or online comes packaged in plastic and/or paperboard or cardboard. Doesn’t it seem like the amount of packaging has increased dramatically in the past few years?
Even though much of the plastic packaging — or plastic film — we use is actually recyclable, in Kodiak (and many other locations) most is essentially single use. Families, restaurants, businesses, schools and seafood-processing plants, all throw used packaging into the waste stream where it ends up in our landfill.
THE PROBLEMS WITH PLASTIC PACKAGING
The manufacturing process for plastic packaging begins with petroleum, a non-renewable natural resource. It takes vast amounts of energy to generate the high temperatures and pressures needed to create the plastic “film.”
In addition, the array of pollutants resulting from its production is staggering and includes greenhouse gasses that accelerate climate change and a wide array of heavy metals and organic compounds that contaminate our air and water supplies.
Another huge issue with plastic packaging is what is called “microplastics.” The thin film of plastic degrades into tiny chunks the size of sesame seeds and smaller.
These are so light they become airborne and make their way into the soil, streams, and finally the ocean where they can be ingested by animals ranging from filter-feeding barnacles to worms and even whales. These plastic particles act like food, but they provide no nutrition to the animal, leading to malnutrition and potentially even death.
Data about plastic packaging in landfills takes a long time to compile. However, in recent years waste food and food packaging contribute to almost half of the municipal solid waste stream.
Don’t we want to reduce that? If not for ourselves, then for our kids and grandkids? How can we work together to consider alternatives that make sense for the future?
Seaweed is an incredible alternative! Seaweed can grow up to 60 (yes, 60) times faster than crops on land. It can also sequester up to 20 times more carbon per acre than forests.
A Google search will lead to several seaweed packaging startups, most in Europe, but several in the United States. These startups are focused on sustainable packaging, from films and bags to straws and cups, and so much more. These are creative and innovative alternatives to plastic, and the possibilities are very exciting.
What can WE do to help make packaging more sustainable and earth-friendly?
In her Keep Kodiak Beautiful column published Aug. 24, Terri Pruitt had some great tips for reducing our reliance on plastic packaging, and thus the waste stream to the landfill:
— Plan a little extra time to chop fruits and veggies yourself, rather than purchasing them pre-chopped in packages.
— Purchase items in larger quantities and divide them into individual portions or servings in reusable containers rather than purchasing individual-sized servings.
— Recycle as much plastic as you possibly can. Threshold Recycling, located at 380 Von Scheele Way, accepts most #1 and #2 plastic. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For the longer term: Let’s explore ways for our voices to be heard by lawmakers in Alaska and Washington, D.C. Are you interested in:
— Reducing the production of virgin plastic?
— The need to reduce the amount of packaging and/or increase recycling of plastic packaging?
— Supporting the idea of using seaweed as a biodegradable, compostable, and sustainable packaging?
Let your lawmakers know! Together, we can make a difference.
Kerry Irons moved to Kodiak with her family nearly 30 years ago. She recently retired from a career in public education with the Kodiak Island Borough School District and has become involved in volunteer work that includes membership on the Solid Waste Advisory Board. She is deeply motivated to help make the world a better place for future generations, and that includes using our resources wisely and educating our young people on how to make a positive difference in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.