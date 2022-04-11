It’s April, and everyone’s itching to see flowers. If you’re like me, crocus flowers are on my radar. While you can buy a bundle of flowers as easy as picking up a loaf of bread, there’s a greater connection with nature when you can step outside and clip (or simply admire) your own.
As we look longingly for those first crocus flowers and daffodils to appear, let’s clarify a few garden terms and tips:
WHAT’S THE SCRATCH TEST?
In early spring, plants begin to leaf out and some are quicker to break dormancy than others. For example, rugosa roses, black currants, raspberries, honeysuckle berries, lilac and tayberries are forming buds.
Such is the case of the honeysuckle berry bushes in our garden. The delicate, cream-colored flower buds are close to opening.
If you are concerned about your dormant tree, say, a shrub you acquired last year, there is an easy way to check if it is still healthy.
First, some background. The cambium is a layer of tissue below the bark of shrubs and trees. It forms new tissue as the tree grows. This layer can be exposed by lightly scratching the tree. A green cambium indicates a healthy tree, whereas a brown or white cambium indicates a dead or dying tree.
If you are losing sleep wondering if your tree is dead or alive, simply scratch a little section of a branch.
WHAT’S AN ANNUAL?
Annuals germinate, grow, bloom, and go to seed all in one season, which means they die each fall and must be replanted the following spring. Some seeds however, such as calendulas and Hungarian bread poppies, reseed and sprout from the previous year’s plants (provided the sparrows don’t eat the seeds first).
Since annuals are comparatively long-blooming, they are ideal plants for window boxes, container plantings, borders, and hanging baskets. Good candidates include white and purple bacopa, marigolds, lobelia, nemesia, nasturtium, sweet alyssum, snapdragons, begonia and “wave” petunias.
That said, the flowers I just mentioned have tender, herbaceous stems and don’t do well as cut flowers. Well, I should say, as cut flowers you’d put in a vase. For those, try statice, marigolds, verbena, strawflower, dusty miller, cosmos, sweet peas, calendula and Marguerite daisies.
WHAT’S A BIENNIAL, THEN?
Biennials can be a little confusing. They certainly were for me when I first read a description for a Sweet William. Was God trying to pull a funny one on us? Biennials usually (get that, “usually”?) require two full years to complete their growth cycle.
During the first year, biennial plants develop leaves but they do not flower, which often leads gardeners to think something’s wrong. The second year, they flower and then go to seed. Classic biennials include foxgloves, stock and Sweet William. Some of our best-known biennial herbs and veggies are spinach, lettuce, onions, carrots and parsley.
Carrots are also a biennial. We just don’t realize this fact because we pull carrots to eat, interrupting the full cycle. If left in the ground, they’ll develop beautiful, stately and white umbel (umbrella-like) blossoms.
WHAT’S A PERENNIAL?
Perennial plants live year after year. Trees, berries and other shrubs are woody perennials. Public gardens and parks, as well as arboretum landscapes often are composed primarily of woody perennial plants. They form the “bones” or foundation, much like the frame of a house or the ribs on a boat.
The list of favorites local perennials include primroses, crocus, bergenia, yarrow, astilbe, delphinium, bleeding heart, iris, Oriental poppy, Himalayan or Tibetan blue poppy, globeflower (trollius), columbine and lady’s mantle.
Not all perennials are created equal, though. Hardy perennials live through winter, sending up new shoots in the spring. In spite of their hardy status, though, some hardy perennials are short-lived and survive only a few years.
The Iceland poppy can be considered an annual (because it self-sows) or a short-lived perennial. (I promise not to end this week’s column with a quiz!) Other plants, such as peonies, can hang in there for decades, even outliving the gardener who planted them.
Tender perennials on the other hand, won’t survive outdoor winter conditions even with protective branches or burlap covers. They must be lifted before frost, stored and replanted in spring. These include dahlia, gladiolus, fuchsia, tuberous begonia and “windowbox” geraniums.
FINISHING TOUCHES
When it comes to filling vases, whether it’s a coffee can or Mason jar, flowers carry the weight as the centerpiece. But there’s an enormous range of fillers and foliage that form the backbone of cut-flower arrangements. In fact, they are the workhorses of bouquets and are indispensable in the cut-flower garden or shop. Think of them as “supporting actors.
Fillers give arrangements a lush, full — sometimes wild or balanced — appearance. They provide background color and “fluff.” Most importantly, if staged tastefully, they tie all the blooms together as a cohesive “song.”
For many years, Mom studied and practiced ikebana, the traditional art of Japanese flower arranging. Spare and deliberate in its construction it has lots of seemingly unfathomable rules, which it does. I admit, it is so much easier to just throw some flowers in a jar.
Simply put, it’s all about seeing “the whole universe is contained within a single flower.”
I marveled how Mom would venture out into the yard armed with pruning shears, and return with an armload of seemingly random ferns, Oregon grape twigs, cherry branches, and salal stems. Then she’d thoughtfully arrange them into lovely, simple arrangements for the dining room and the hall table by the front door.
FILLER AND FOLIAGE
Here are some ideas for fillers and foliage to keep in mind for the coming season:
Dill, mint, basil and sage
Feverfew and statice
Raspberry foliage
Ferns
Lady’s mantle
Salmonberry, especially the early spring buds
Willow, cottonwood, alder
Grasses, sedges, beach rye
Flowers of all kinds give us something to look forward to while waiting for lawns to green up and crocus bulbs to open, smiling, towards the sun.
PLANT SALE
The Spring Plant Sale starts at noon, May 7, at 1223 W. Kouskov St. This is a community fundraiser where all proceeds go to KMXT. Meanwhile, we need plants to sell.
NEEDED: Seedlings (veggie, herbs and flowers), perennials, and cuttings from shrubs such as currants and gooseberries. We also need (NEW!) gardening books and hand tools. For more information, contact Pam Foreman at KMXT: 907-486-3181 or Marion at 907-539-5009. Thank you!
Kodiak is promptly feature in my YouTube channel, It’s Never Too Late. “Kodiak lifestyle” and gardening videos at www.youtube.com/ItsNeverTooLate. Got a garden question, get it off your chest! mygarden@alaska.net. It’s a good email if you’d like to be on my garden mailing list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.