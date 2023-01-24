The Norton Sound winter red king crab fishery will open Feb. 1, but it is not clear whether any of the crab will be sold commercially. That’s because the biggest buyer has once again made the extraordinary decision to refuse to buy the crab — or even sell crab gear or commercial amounts of bait.
The Norton Sound Economic Development Corp. is a private non-profit representing almost 8,500 people in 15 communities in the Bering Straits region of Northwest Alaska. They are trying to protect a fishery they hope is on the upswing, and that has become an increasingly important economic driver in the region.
Last year the summer red king crab fishery in Norton Sound totaled more than 300,000 pounds and brought in $3.7 million, the most since the big boat days of the late ’70s and early ’80s, when adjusted for inflation. But back in the big boat days the locals only profited by way of taxes, because the Bering Sea size boats stacked with big square pots came in from outside, and left with the money.
Then a regulation change in 1994 made the Norton Sound red king crab fishery into a super exclusive one, for small boats only. And since the local processor will only buy from Norton Sound residents, the summertime fishery has turned into a real shot in the arm for the regional economy.
The wintertime Norton Sound red king crab fishery is one of the world’s coolest, both literally and figuratively. For one thing, you don’t even need a boat. Fishing is exclusively through the ice, and prosecuted with the aid of snow machines.
Just like ice fishing anywhere, a hole must be drilled or chopped through the ice. Traditionally, hand lines were used to pull up the crab and they are still legal. But the preferred gear now is a round, top loading, cone-shaped pot.
Before 2016 there was no harvest limit in the commercial through-the-ice fishery, and until 2012, it only amounted to an average of 2.5% of the total yearly commercial harvest. But by 2015 that number had grown to 20%, and in 2016 the Alaska Board of Fisheries limited the winter commercial crab fishery to 8% of the total guideline harvest level.
That still amounts to tens of thousands of pounds that will not be harvested this winter. A bit of cash in the pockets can be very handy in the winter months, but as they did last year, the Norton Sound Economic Development Corp. has decided to err on the side of caution, and essentially block the fishery. Since the adult crabs are crucial to maintaining the breeding productivity of the stock the NSEDC determined the gain is not worth the risk. Although the stocks seem to be on the upswing — with an increasing amount of adult crab — relatively few are of market size, or five inches across the carapace.
It was therefore assumed that a large number of sub-market-sized crab will need to be handled in very cold temperatures to harvest a relatively small number of saleable crab, resulting in significant mortality.
The potential for ghost pots is another concern. The ice holes must be constantly cleared of slush to avoid freezing over, and shifting ice floes can sometimes result in significant pot loss. The years 2017 and 2018 were particularly bad, with more than 200 hundred pots lost in both years. Beginning in 2017 fishermen were limited to 20 pots per permit.
Despite the NSEDC market freeze out, commercial fishermen can still become catcher-sellers, and sell their crab directly to whatever market they can find. To do that a fisherman needs to hold a valid permit and register their catcher-seller or other direct marketing permits with the Nome Fish & Game office.
Fishermen are often branded as insatiable, harvesting as much as they can as quickly as they can, and letting the managers worry about sorting out the results. Processors are seen as their enablers, cold capitalists driven by a desire for dollars. But the actions of the Norton Sound Economic Development Corp. show that a corporate conscience, or at least a corporate sense of responsibility, is possible, after all.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
