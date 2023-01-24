Terry Haines

The Norton Sound winter red king crab fishery will open Feb. 1, but it is not clear whether any of the crab will be sold commercially. That’s because the biggest buyer has once again made the extraordinary decision to refuse to buy the crab — or even sell crab gear or commercial amounts of bait.

The Norton Sound Economic Development Corp. is a private non-profit representing almost 8,500 people in 15 communities in the Bering Straits region of Northwest Alaska. They are trying to protect a fishery they hope is on the upswing, and that has become an increasingly important economic driver in the region.

