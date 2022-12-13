Olivia Noya Olsen was born at 8:23 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2022, to Aaron and Maribel Olsen. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
Olivia’s parents are from Kodiak and the Philippines. Her mom works for Kodiak Community Health Clinic and her father works for Jere’s Tree Service. Also welcoming Olivia to the family is Landon (17), Jeimie (15), Holly (14), Jhenise (12), Heidi (9) and Eric (7).
