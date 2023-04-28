Five members of the U.S. Coast Guard Band performed in Kodiak with a special opening alongside Kodiak High School students on Wednesday night. Band personnel Sean Nelson, Greg Case, Joshua Thomas, Joe D’Aleo and Jeff Emerich were present for the performances. All of them are members of the Coast Guard’s saxophone quartet, except for Nelson on trombone. The U.S. Coast Guard Band is the premier band representing the U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security. The band is currently touring throughout Alaska, and several members made a stop in Kodiak.
