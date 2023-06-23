Last Sunday, we celebrated Father’s Day, a time when children of living fathers gave them gifts to show their appreciation, and the children of those whose fathers have departed reflected on the blessings those dads had bestowed.
In honor of this special day, I asked a number of Kodiak residents and former residents what they appreciated about their departed dads. The responses I got contained virtues, such as patience, love of family and friends, a good work ethic and a vibrant faith.
Answers also shed light on some of Kodiak’s colorful history. Because of time and space constraints, I can publish only a few of the tributes, but I will share the rest of them in future Tapestries.
HAROLD JONES
Anita Hassey said that her father, Harold Jones, had a gigantic personality and a huge presence, “He was larger than life. I always saw him as enormous, powerful, really buoyant. Nothing kept him down. He had so many life-altering setbacks.”
He was a fisherman who started in Southeast Alaska with his wife, Marcy, and children, and eventually moved to Kodiak. Harold lost four boats. The Tacora and the Marcy J, which sank twice, were finally salvaged. But he had to pay millions for those efforts. Showing his intrepid, tenacious spirit, Harold went ahead with salvage efforts, ignoring advice to leave them where they sank.
“The only thing that got my dad down was the death of his little dog,” a Sheltie that was his constant companion, said Anita. “Mom said he could deal with anything, but not the death of his dog.”
His faith, integrity, resilience and determination were an example to his family and boat crew.
At Harold’s memorial repast, crewmember John Mickman recalled the hours before a salmon opening when he and fellow crewmen anxiously wanted to make a set before the season was officially opened.
After all, they were in a place where no one would see them. Harold told his crewmen that, even though no human authority would catch them in their misdeed, God would see.
That incident illustrated the most important lesson that Harold Jones taught his children: “Always put the Lord first,” said Anita. Going through financial setbacks after the loss of his boat, Harold still made sure that the family would give a percentage of their money to the Lord’s work.
“He gave so generously to every Christian cause,” such as supporting orphans in Africa, said Anita. “The Lord blessed his efforts.”
Through her dad’s example, Anita “saw life as doing all things as unto the Lord,” she said.
Harold was deeply influenced by his mother, who read the Bible to him and his brothers and faithfully took them to church.
She didn’t allow setbacks to keep her from living a high-quality life.
She had polio as a child and was never allowed to go to school. But, coming from a long line of Irish cattle ranchers, she rode horses and ran cattle. She went to New Mexico to homestead and met her future husband, Fred, a Missouri farmer.
“He took her back to Missouri where she was expected to serve the family. He worked in the oil fields for Union Oil,” said Anita. Eventually the family moved to California.
While raising Harold and his brothers, she had to ask her brothers for money. When she became a seamstress she was able to support herself and her children.
Anita said her father looked favorably on those he came in contact with.
To him, “everybody was the nicest person you’d ever want to know. He’d get people out of jail, bring them home and clothe them (with the belief that) everybody deserves a break. He never said anything ugly about anyone. He was fiercely loyal to family and friends,” said Anita.
BOB HALL
Betty Hall credits her father, Bob Hall, and mother, Helen Hall, for being Christian examples to their children. “What I appreciated most in my father,” said Betty, “was his faith, which defined him as a man and father.”
The most important thing he taught was “to be honorable, true to your faith,” said Betty.
Bob Hall was a Navy pilot who served during World War II. He came to Kodiak on various missions.
After the War, he settled on the island, flying a Widgeon to the canneries.
Through his work, he got acquainted with village residents, developing close friendships. He saw how badly they needed service. At the time, the only way to get mail and freight to the villages and transport villagers to town for shopping and medical emergencies was by boat. In some cases, it was crucial that the villagers get to town as soon as possible.
Seeing that glaring need, Hall came up with the idea of providing a much speedier means of transportation — an air transport service.
In 1949 he bought a sea plane, which was the first aircraft of his new business, Kodiak Airways.
In 1980, the company merged with Western Alaska Airlines in Bristol Bay, becoming Kodiak Western Airlines.
Like his steely aircraft, Hall was a determined man who navigated through the turbulence of life with faith and purpose.
“Seeing the way he lived his life, day by day, was such an example for us kids,” said Betty.
“There are so many things about him that made me glad he was my dad.”
PETE OLSEN
Mark Olsen said he wouldn’t have traded his dad, Pete Olsen, for anything.
Mark said he’s thankful that his dad and mother, Nina, were people of faith. “Life could have been very different if” that element was missing.
Pete was a commercial fisherman who had to be gone a lot.
He did very well in that profession, said Mark. In later years he was also involved in his Native corporation.
“We never went hungry, and our clothes were always clean.”
Pete started taking Mark on salmon fishing trips when the boy was 10 years old. Mark continued fishing into his early 40s.
“My father was a very patient man with a great heart, and was always giving,” said Mark.
“When us children started getting to the age where it was difficult for mother to handle us, my mother asked him to sell his boat, the Parks 6, and without hesitation he sold it to stay home and help mom raise us children.”
But even though he sold his boat, fishing remained in his blood.
A year after the Good Friday earthquake and tidal wave, Pete operated a small boat and later purchased the Michelle M.
“After selling the Michelle, my father turned to his profession of carpentry,” Mark said. “He had a job, and as a matter of fact, my brother and I were on the same job as him in about 1974, when the Cherrier and King buildings were built.”
Mark and his dad were the best of friends until Pete’s departure from this earth, said Mark.
“One of the greatest teachings of my father and mother was love. They always reminded us that the Bible tells us that God IS love,” said Mark.
“So I say, ‘Happy Heavenly Father’s Day, from son No. 2.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.