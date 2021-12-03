Just a few days ago, out of the blue, I received a letter from David De Innocentis, who lives in the Boston area. He told me that Al Capone’s pizza in the Haymarket District went out of business.
What does that have to do with Kodiak, you ask. The connection is to Shuyak Island. Here’s how:
In the summer of 1979 I was looking for a job. Since I had written articles for a newspaper in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, I thought I’d give local journalism a try. At the time, Dennis Johnson was the editor of the weekly newspaper, the Kadiak Times. When I expressed my interest in writing for that paper, he gave me an assignment to write stories about Shuyak Island, the northernmost island in the Kodiak archipelago. Called the crown jewel of the archipelago, Shuyak was a paradise for kayakers, hikers and other outdoorsmen. Environmentalists wanted Shuyak to remain protected from development, and some hoped that it would become a park.
My assignment was to find out what the Shuyak locals thought about the future of their island. My base of operation on Shuyak was Port Williams, an abandoned cannery owned by KingCrab Inc. and cared for by an employee and his family.
While on Shuyak, I had the good fortune to meet Bill Johnson, an avid kayaker, who guided me to Big Bay to interview David DeInnocentis and his girlfriend, Helena Minton, who were cabin-sitting for a couple who lived on Shuyak.
I cannot begin to describe the awe and wonder I felt as we kayaked on an unusually calm Shelikof Strait toward Big Bay on a warm August night, watching porpoises swim at our side.
“This was like Eden before the fall,” I reflected.
When we pulled into Big Bay we walked up to a brown weathered building that looked more like a boat than a house. It actually was a boat — a barge that had been hauled up on land and converted into a dwelling.
Bill and I squeezed into small quarters where our hosts warmly welcomed us.
Every square inch of the dwelling was accounted for. Canned goods were stacked beneath a staircase. Yarrow and nettle plants hung on a line strung out across the room. Their pungent aroma mingled with the homey smell of spruce burning in the little wood stove.
Once the summer was over, David and Helena told me that they would return to good paying jobs in Boston. Helena taught composition at a community college. Dave drove truck for Tufts University. They had planned on making big bucks in the summer by putting herring gillnets in the bay. But the herring didn’t show up.
“We don’t even bother to check nets anymore,” Dave told me.
“We’ll be lucky if we even cover expenses.”
David and Helena didn’t have much better luck with salmon.
They caught a lot of fish, but after they salted and smoked them, the fish started to go bad.
Luckily the cabin was well-stocked with cans of fruit and vegetables, and soon their garden of lettuce, onions, carrots and potatoes would start producing.
Every once in a while Dave and Helena would get a craving for a pizza, they told me. Not just any old pizza. Only the kind you could get at Al Capone’s Pizza at Haymarket.
Helena and Dave lived five miles from the woods at Walden Pond where Thoreau also went to see what he could learn from it.
In pontifical language akin to what Thoreau used in his book about Walden, Dave said he came to Big Bay thinking he would find out what the woods does to a man. He found it just as tranquil and relaxing as he had expected it to be.
Nothing seemed to disturb the peace this summer, except the constant yelping of two mongrel dogs which seemed to cry “bear” every once in awhile. Judging from the huge paw marks on the side of the bunkhouse next to the cabin, the dogs just might have been barking up the right tree.
Funny thing — in my interview with David and Helena, the subject of Shuyak’s future status never came up.
Perhaps one of the strongest advocates for transferring Shuyak land into the Division of Parks was Ed Apperson, who was in a key position to get something done. He had been called to Kodiak from Kenai in the winter of 1980 to oversee Abercrombie Park a few miles out of Kodiak. Eventually he became district park ranger.
As Shuyak was being considered as an addendum to the Kodiak State Parks, Ed arranged for his parks advisory board to visit Shuyak during a lunch break on a sunny day. But we know how fast Kodiak weather can change. That brief day-trip to Shuyak Island ended up lasting more than a week.
The late Ben Hancock, a Kodiak attorney, was one of the stranded advisers. Shortly after Ben’s death in 2008, his wife, Suzanne, told me about the incident through her husband’s perspective.
“Ben only had hip boats and said he had jungle rot after wearing them that long. There was quite a group. They all became fast friends after the week.
“By the last night they were doing a skit about Gilligan’s Island.
“Ben’s one complaint was that there was too much health food at the cabin. He was ready for a Twinkie by the time they were picked up. From my end, things weren’t as jolly.
“I was Ben’s legal secretary. There was a lot on the calendar that week. I remember Matt Jamin, another attorney, helped me get local stuff handled, but I was getting these nasty phone calls from Seattle attorneys who could not grasp how someone was weathered in on a different island on Kodiak.
“The weather in town was clear. I kept bugging the poor air charter operator who said, ‘Lady, it may be nice here but when you get close to Shuyak, you can’t see it.’”
Ben, who served on the board 10 years, felt that the board’s greatest accomplishment was to secure funding for cabins on Shuyak. This came about trough lobbying and campaigning. Shuyak State Park even had its own ranger for awhile. His name was Kevin Murphy. Eventually, he was hired as the district ranger.
I was able to go back to Shuyak in the summer of 2009 when I cooked for a crew of New York high schoolers who cleaned its beaches. I put memories of my Shuyak experiences on the back shelf of my mind, but when I got that letter from David, I was brought back to that enchanted island.
David and Helena eventually married and raised a son, who got to accompany his dad to Kodiak for a trip. David tried to get a job on a Kodiak crabbing boat, but there was a strike at the time. He wonders how his life might have changed, had he gotten that job.
In his recent letter, David concluded “At least I will always have the memory of the incredible summer I spent on Shuyak Island — without a doubt, the highlight of my life.”
