Salmon Life

MIKE ROSTAD photo

People enjoy the Salmon Life Festival Sunday at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park. 

This past weekend was a busy one for Kodiak residents. They gathered to mourn, grieve, celebrate life, congratulate newlyweds, proclaim birthday wishes and acknowledge the close of another salmon season.

Kodiak and Chignik residents came together on Saturday to celebrate the wedding of Brandon Daugherty and Angelina Flinders.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.