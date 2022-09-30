This past weekend was a busy one for Kodiak residents. They gathered to mourn, grieve, celebrate life, congratulate newlyweds, proclaim birthday wishes and acknowledge the close of another salmon season.
Kodiak and Chignik residents came together on Saturday to celebrate the wedding of Brandon Daugherty and Angelina Flinders.
“It’s good to see people come together for something that is joyous,” I told the groom’s grandmother, Meta Carlson, who this past year bid earthly farewells to her son, Gary Carlson, and sister, Haroldean Anderson.
While friends and family of the bride and groom feasted and danced that evening at the Elks, another celebration was taking place at St. Mary’s gymnasium. Ceasar Pascua, long-time employee at Ocean Beauty, was honored for his 60th birthday and many years of service at the processing plant.
On the following day, a crowd showed up at the Fort Abercrombie State Historic Park pavilion for the annual Salmon Life Festival, which was created by Astrid Rose and Danielle Ringer several years ago. The event featured local musicians, delicious foods, story-telling, and a beautiful view of the bay. One fisherman commented that the community of Kodiak is “ingrained with the salmon culture.”
On Sunday another gathering took place on Puffin Island where friends of the late Mary Monroe spread her ashes (she loved Puffin Island) and shared memories. Aldona Kouremetis said that people made new acquaintances and renewed friendships that day. “We didn’t want to leave,” she said.
Whether it’s sorrow or joy that unites them, the people of Kodiak are drawn to each other. They may espouse differing — even contrasting — political views and come from different faith traditions, but they share a common humanity and a firm conviction that “no man is an island,” as the poet John Donne famously put it.
We’re connected by survival needs, dependence on each other and a mutual love for the archipelago and the history and culture it represents.
As I reflected on the Salmon Life Festival, I harkened back to stories shared by the elders of the island. The Salmon Life Festival may be a relatively new event, but it’s actually a continuation of traditions that have been a part of the island for years.
Kodiak elder Rosabel Baldwin recalls the time when a sunny day was declared as a local holiday. People dropped what they were doing, gathered buckets and went clam-digging or berry-picking. It was a chance for families to put up food for the winter and to fellowship and share stories over a campfire.
Probably one of the most popular places for social gatherings in Old Kodiak was the home of Wilbur and Nellie Erskine, whose house is part of the Kodiak History Museum. Nellie opened up her home for Girl Scout meetings, Halloween parties for the neighborhood kids and community dances.
During World War II, while Kodiak Island was preparing for a possible attack from Japan, she organized dances for lonely servicemen at outposts near town.
The Erskines’ daughter, Carolyn, told me that her parents often entertained visitors to Kodiak: government workers, adventurers, writers, artists and filmmakers such as Victor Flemming, who directed the famous movie, “Gone with the Wind.”
Like the folks at the Salmon Life Festival on Sunday, people of old Kodiak loved to dance. Blinns Hall on Shelikof Avenue was the place where locals tried out the newest dance steps.
Roy Madsen’s family lived three houses down from the dance hall.
“When they started doing the polkas our house would shake,” he laughed.
Parties with dancing and instrumental “jam sessions” were a part of the milieu of Island villages such as Afognak. Betty Larson Nelson recalled meeting her future husband, Abner Nelson, at one of those gatherings.
Dennis Knagin, an Afognak resident, recalled the time that he and his friends skiffed over to Ouzinkie for a dance and ended up getting stormbound for a couple of weeks. A man who owned the poolhall put them up for the time being. The boys went duck hunting and fishing while they waited for the storm to pass.
The village of Afognak was located near Qattani Bay on the southeast side of Afognak Island, location of the Native Village of Afognak’s Dig Afognak camp.
Qattani Bay is where the Nekrasoff family lived. According to a history compiled by a descendant, Qattani was referred to as “Hollywood” because many of its residents, including the Nekrasoffs, were artists and musicians. They played guitars, accordions and harmonicas.
Not all Island gatherings in the days of yesteryear featured musicians. Larry Matfay, beloved elder in Akhiok and later, Old Harbor, noted that in the Alutiiq tradition when a boy trapped his first animal he was honored in a potlatch that included storytelling. A boy’s first success was indeed a big occasion. It was a sign that their son would be a good provider.
Larry recalled the time he went trapping with his uncle near Akhiok. Shortly after the trappers returned to the village, Larry’s parents, Sava and Pelegaya Matfay, put on a big tea party for Larry.
On the day of the celebration, Sava went to a little barabara near the house and cooked bread and doughnuts in seal oil, while Pelegaya tidied up the house.
When everyone assembled, Larry’s uncle told the story about how hard Larry worked on the trapline. After he spoke, others in the room shared their stories about hunting and trapping.
Sava brought Larry’s shiny fox pelt and presented it to an old man who graciously accepted it.
When Larry asked his mother why his father gave his fox away, she replied that, “they always do that when a boy gets his first animal. They give it to the old people for good luck.”
Underlying that motivation was a concern for those who had looked after the children and old people, when they were able to. Now that these people were past their primes, it was their time to be taken care of.
Many of the traditions, such as celebrating a boy’s first game trophies, have been discarded, but perhaps someone in the community may find a new way of reviving them. After all, that’s what Astrid and Danielle did with the salmon culture.
