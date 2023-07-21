Father’s Day is a long way behind us, but the influence and legacy of good fathers remain like the wake of a boat plying the waters.
The legacy of Joe Floyd was presented by his son, Max, an athlete, inspirational speaker and author who lives with his family in North Carolina.
At a Kodiak Rotary meeting, Max paid homage to his father — a teacher and athletic director who was affectionately called “coach” by students, whether or not they were in sports.
Max said his dad and mom — Carolyn, who was president of Kodiak College and served as Kodiak mayor — inspired their children to excel in sports and academics, and to serve their community well.
When Joe told Max, a high schooler at the time, that he should go out for cross country, he balked at the idea at first. Even though Joe Floyd was a soft-spoken man, he was very persuasive. Max not only participated in cross country, but he continues to be an avid runner.
At the Rotary meeting, Max shared stories about playing college and professional sports. He recalled striking out while playing baseball for Arizona State University. His dad, who came all the way from Alaska to see him play, gently chided him for letting him down.
Appealing to his dad’s philosophy, Max reminded Joe that “it’s not how you start, but how you finish.”
Sure enough, Joe came down another time to watch his son play ball, when Arizona State was hosting BYU. After a rough start, including a strike and foul ball, Max knocked the ball 390 feet over the left field wall.
“I look up in the stands and see dad standing,” looking proud, Max recalled.
In highlighting his parents’ virtues, Max named qualities (handed down by his parents) that began with each letter in the Floyd name. These virtues “made me what I am,” said Max.
The “F” stands for faith, family and friends, in that order. A friendship can last a lifetime, “but if you know the Lord, it can last forever,” said Max.
He emphasized that “we should love people, care for them.”
Max said his dad “never met a stranger.” Whomever he met, “he cared for; he knew their names.
“Offer yourselves to people your time, your talents and your treasure,” Max told his audience. “Some of us don’t have time, but we’ve got the treasure, and we’ve got talents. Each one of us has something to “offer” to those in need, he said.
Max also addressed the importance of yielding (the “y” in the Floyd name) to those who are qualified for the task at hand.
As the Kodiak school district athletic director, Joe “hired well,” said Max.
He hired Ian Fulp to officiate at games. Ian eventually became the director of the City of Kodiak’s Parks and Recreation Department. Joe “didn’t know it all,” said Max. He brought professional athletes and Olympic wrestlers to run sports camps.
“He knew that he didn’t know it all. Mom didn’t either,” said Max, noting that she hired Gary Stevens (now Senator Stevens) to teach at the college and Carol Hagel who became college president after Carolyn retired.
The Floyds were dedicated (the “d” in the Floyd name) to the community of Kodiak, said Max. “Wherever they went, they promoted Kodiak.”
After Joe retired from the district, people asked if he considered living elsewhere. He said that he’d move if he could figure out a way to pack up Kodiak and take it with him.
“When you build something, you’re invested in it; you have a stake in it,” said Max, alluding to his parents’ contributions to making Kodiak a better community.
When they came to Kodiak in the mid 1950s local kids didn’t have programs, such as Little Dribblers, which Joe introduced.
To make a final point about his dad’s legacy, Max brought up the time when Joe came to visit him in North Carolina. His health was slipping, and he was making arrangements for his funeral. He named the pallbearers, the songs he wanted sung at the service, and the one who should give the eulogy.
That person was Dr. Weston Fields, a long-time family friend and founder of The Dead Sea Scrolls Foundation. He also wrote several books about the Scrolls. He gave one of them to Joe, inscribing a note, addressing him as “coach.” He thanked Joe for showing him, as his dad DeWitt Fields demonstrated, “what the Christian faith looks like.”
Max summed up his admiration and love for his father in a short statement that carried a lot of emotion with it: “When you’re standing on someone’s shoulders, you want to please him.”
