Lois’ beloved dog was no match for late-night prowler
Lois Stover is pretty fond of her 10-year-old Golden Labrador, Kayak. The dog has been Lois’ companion since she was a puppy.
In the summer, when Lois goes to the family gill net site in Onion Bay on Afognak Island, she takes Kayak with her.
Kayak is “very accepting; not hard to manage. She always wants to please you,” said Lois. “She usually doesn’t get very excited.”
But early last Sunday morning, Kayak was extremely agitated. Some creature was infringing on her master’s property between Island Lake and Dark Lake.
“The dog wanted out at 6 o’clock in the morning,” said Lois, an early riser. Kayak wasn’t on a leash, so she could run wherever she wanted. As soon as Lois opened the door, the dog bolted out into the middle of the road.
“She’s barking and growling,” said Lois, who walked halfway down to the area near a parked skiff. Suspecting trouble, she didn’t want to get too far away from her door. Something was out there. Lois was pretty sure it was a bear. After all, she and her son, Alan, who lives next door, occasionally saw them near their houses.
It was pretty dark, but Lois’ front porch light afforded a view of the action. A huge bear, standing on its hind legs, faced a growling, barking dog, who jumped toward his chest, said Lois. “I got a pretty good look” at the action, said Lois. “I thought, ‘My God, what’s going to happen?’”
In response, the bear took a swat at the dog, who ran up the street toward the Brechan house. “When she got half way up the hill, the bear came back. Kayak kept running away from the bear,” which soon disappeared in the night, said Lois. She hollered and hollered for Kayak to come back, but she was nowhere to be seen.
Later in the morning, Alan and Kim, who rent from Lois’ daughter, Cherie Biddles, joined Lois for breakfast.
They put on rain gear and initiated a search that took them all over the neighborhood where they stopped motorists to see if they had seen any trace of the dog. They also consulted the Lost and Found page on Facebook, and made a call to law enforcement.
“They looked everywhere and tried everything,” said Lois. “They must have been gone three to four hours.”
Lois tried not to think about the worst-case scenario, but admits that she was worried about Kayak’s safety. “We figured that (Kayak) was lost or got killed,” she said.
Needless to say, she had a restless night. At about 2 in the morning, she thought she heard something outside. She got up and looked out the window. There was Kayak at the door.
“I was so happy to see her,” said Lois. She noticed that Kayak had a scratch on her face, obviously an injury she sustained from her encounter with the bear. In retrospect, Lois says it’s not unusual to see bears in the Dark Lake and Island Lake area. They’re attracted to the area by berries in the summer and salmon streams.
One day a bear walked onto Lois’ porch. She suspects that Kayak’s Sunday morning encounter was her first with a brown bear.
Considering the strength and agility of the Kodiak brown bear, and the vulnerability of an elderly dog, it’s amazing that Kayak escaped with her life.
I’m aware of at least three dog vs bear cases (and there may be a lot more) in which the dogs didn’t end up as fortunate as Kayak did. In one incident, a puppy got away from her master on a hike, and was quickly attacked and eaten by a bear. In the other cases, adult dogs gave up their lives as they took on bears that intruded on their masters’ properties.
But the story ended well for the Stovers and Kayak.
“I’m glad that we still have her,” said Lois. “She’s such a sweet dog; she’s got such a sweet disposition. She’s good company.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.