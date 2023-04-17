Four middle-aged ladies, each with a proud touch of gray, stood around a makeshift table, assembled from a sheet of old, stained plywood supported by two sawhorses. The temperature in our garage hovered around 55 degrees, a little cool for humans but perfect for transplanting seedlings.
Heaped in the middle of the table were stacks of 4-inch plant pots and two Rubbermaid wash tubs filled with muddy water and tight masses of green primrose plants. I’d dug up the primroses two days before when the ground thawed enough for me to get a spade in.
Cozied up next to one of the sawhorses was a large wheelbarrow, half full of potting soil. From the corner of the garage, my iPhone was tuned to KMXT. Of course, when two or more gardeners are gathered together, the music and stories emanating from my phone are sprinkled with a healthy amount of storytelling, teasing and sharing.
We were gathered together that afternoon to divide perennials and repot them to sell at KMXT’s annual Spring Plant Sale on May 6. But first we needed to tease the plant roots apart, a messy, muddy affair that required deft fingers and patience.
Primroses are a top-of-the-world plant. Let’s be clear, I’m not talking about the gaudy, over-hybridized flowers you buy outside the grocery stores in the Lower 48. I’m focusing on “real” primroses, which can withstand severe temperature swings, deep cold, and deep snow. All thanks to many factors, including their natural anti-freeze and strong roots that penetrate deep into the soil.
As I gently pulled two plants apart, being careful not to snap any roots, I thought about Marie Skonberg of Ouzinkie (God rest her soul), a world-class expert on primroses.
“When dividing these plants,” she told us gardeners attending a workshop in her forested garden. “You can’t rush it. You must concentrate on what you are doing and feel when it’s OK to pull on the roots. When there’s resistance, stop. Dip and swish the roots in water and start again.”
I was convinced that Marie communicated with her plants. And it took me hours of practice before I could separate a tight mass of primrose roots with confidence.
Thomas A. Edison once said, “I never did anything worth doing by accident, nor did any of my inventions come by accident.”
So, dear readers, when the snow melts and the ground becomes soft again, watch for the emergence of primroses. These amazing plants have adapted well to harsh conditions.
Strong perennial roots reach down under the frosted ground, and buds of some varieties form early. They can be found tucked at soil level, even under layers of snow. Finally, a “knuckle” pushes up, and the sun melts little circles around the green leaves and stems.
Then suddenly a tiny purple flower, the size of your smallest fingernail with a tiny yellow dot in the center, blooms among the spruce needles and brown leaves. When their chance to break through comes, they are ready! Are we?
“What luck!” we say when an author writes a bestseller or an athlete wins a medal. But true success has its roots in patient preparation. My uncle recently sent me a link to a video performance of Olympic ice skaters. I marveled at their agility and timing. Obviously they spent many years rehearsing and learning — always ready to try again and again.
The lifeguard, bronzed and handsome, sits on his pedestal seemingly idle.
Suddenly he leaps down, plunges into the surf, and rescues a hapless swimmer. He may be a hero, but this is not luck. It is preparation. He is ready when the moment comes.
In Hiroshima, Japan, the only plant to survive the radiation of the 1945 atomic bomb was bamboo. The incinerating heat destroyed trees and other plant life. Everything except one bamboo grove was destroyed. But it took five years for the grove to reappear.
Bamboo doesn’t break through the ground for five years. What is the plant doing for five years? Preparation. And once it breaks through the ground, bamboo can grow 90 feet tall in five weeks!
As the fastest-growing plant on earth, some species of bamboo can grow more than one meter per day, which is about four centimeters per hour.
In our spiritual lives (or the work we do to improve our inner lives), the same principle holds true: If we embrace love as the rule of our lives, it is there for us when we need reinforcement.
It can transform anger into compassion, resentment into empathy, despair into fearlessness; and it can turn gray, drizzly days into joyous ones. These things don’t just happen.
Our spiritual roots grow quietly stronger through meditation, prayer and practice. Then, when the moment comes for action, we, too, are ready; and our desire to help or heal can find expression even as the winter-pressed primrose lifts its flowers above the frozen ground.
By the way, in 1880 Thomas Edison filed a patent for an electric lamp device that included the following description: “Filament of carbon of high resistance, made of bamboo as described, and secured to metallic wires.”
