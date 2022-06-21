There is a range war going on in the Bering Sea.
For free-roaming chum salmon, the Bering Sea is indeed the open range. Chum from all around the Pacific rim gather there to graze — and grow.
But in recent years chum salmon from the Yukon and Kuskokwim River drainages have failed to return from the sea, and the people who have traditionally depended on them are suffering. Understandably they have been petitioning fishery managers for protections for the few chum still returning to the Y-K delta.
And the 2021 Bering Sea pollock fishery’s Prohibited Species Catch, or PSC, of chum salmon was alarmingly high, at 546,043 fish. That is the second-highest chum bycatch number since 1991, and considerably higher than the most recent 10-year average of 257,023 fish.
But what is striking when you dive into the statistics is where they came from. Even though the chum salmon PSC occurred relatively early in the season, and close to the Alaska Peninsula, where higher numbers of coastal western Alaska fish might be expected, the total proportion of western Alaska and Middle/Upper Yukon fish combined was just 9.4%.
That is similar to the proportion seen in 2020, but way less than the long-term average in the last 10 years of 19.9%. The proportion from the eastern Gulf of Alaska and Pacific Northwest was down, too, dropping from a high of 42% in 2020 to 20% in 2021.
So where are all the bycatch chum coming from?
The answer is hatcheries located in Asia, mostly Japan. Many more of the chum salmon caught by midwater nets in the Bering Sea are ultimately bound for Hokkaido than for Bethel. In fact, last year 67.6% of the chum bycatch was of Asian origin.
Chum salmon from Japanese hatcheries have been swimming into the Bering Sea for over 120 years. Chum and their roe are highly valued in Japanese cuisine. So much so that by the late 1800s Japanese salmon fishermen had poached their natural chum runs nearly out of existence.
So starting in 1888 the Japanese government sponsored an ambitious hatchery program to help rebuild them. Today the industry is dominated by private operations, but carefully regulated. A total of 150 for-profit chum salmon hatcheries now operate in Hokkaido alone, producing 1.2 billion eggs each year, from which one billion fry are released into the open ocean.
Hatchery-reared juveniles are released in the downstream reaches of 145 rivers and at 74 net-pen sites. Japanese policy makers consider hatcheries to be essential to sustaining the salmon, as human-made changes in their natural environment related to agriculture and urban development have severely curtailed natural runs.
But at what cost to the wild stocks with which they compete?
Researchers have looked at the increased competition by Asian hatchery chums with natural chum salmon in the Norton Sound. They found that between 1965 and 2010, as the numbers of adult hatchery chums in the area rose from 10 million to 80 million fish, the abundance of the wild chum salmon population plunged by 72%. Wild adult salmon had a smaller length-at-age, delayed age-at-maturation, reduced productivity, and lesser abundance as the numbers of hatchery chums increased.
There are no fences in the Bering Sea. Free-roaming fish go where they will, whether they were born free or not. Not much is known about the lives of salmon at sea. But we do know that, in the Bering Sea, an increasing number start out their lives in a clean, efficient rearing facility in Japan.
In a motion dated June 13th the North Pacific Fishery Management Council outlined its strategy going forward to address the historic crash of Western Alaska chum salmon. First off, the council requested the pollock industry “implement additional chum salmon bycatch avoidance measures beginning immediately” even though the “measures may have limited ability to target the proportion of chum salmon (9%) destined to return to western Alaska. …”
The council goes on to request a discussion paper that would update its last chum salmon bycatch analysis, which was prepared back in 2012. It will include updated genetic stock composition data to help inform a summary of how conditions have changed, including increased hatchery releases, and the decrease in Western Alaska stocks.
It will also include a discussion of the social and economic tradeoffs involved with curtailing the pollock fishery to avoid prohibited species. The discussion paper will also attempt to describe “the council’s rationale for establishing the current Bering Sea chum salmon bycatch management program.”
In other words, a discussion paper on everything.
The council motion goes on to pledge to listen to the state’s Bycatch Task Force and to form a working group of its own that will include “tribal members, scientists, industry representatives and other experts.” This working group will be tasked with looking at the new discussion paper, listening to the Bycatch Task Force and the Western Alaska salmon subcommittee, and incorporating every conceivable source of knowledge from traditional to institutional to “determine what is driving western Alaska salmon declines.”
No small feat, that.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.