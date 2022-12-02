1 Corinthians 15:50-53 (NIV): “I declare to you, brothers and sisters, that flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God, nor does the perishable inherit the imperishable. Listen, I tell you a mystery: We will not all sleep, but we will all be changed — in a flash, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed. For the perishable must clothe itself with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality.”
Have you heard this phrase before: “I don’t think people talk like that anymore.” I remember that expression from when I was a kid. So, here’s an example: “Make it snappy, kid.” So, if you’re told to make haste, they’re telling you to do something quickly, don’t waste time.
So, there you are, with your early morning cup of coffee, one eye on the clock. Plenty of time before you have to drop the kids off at school and off to work you go.
“Come on kids, we should have left by now.”
“I can’t find my shoes!” After a mad search, where are they? Out on the porch covered in last night’s snow! Oh my gosh! The car is covered in snow and the windshield is iced up. Yup, thought we had plenty of time to get to work on time…not!
Can’t help but think of the saying, “the best laid plans of mice and men.” The idea being that no
matter how carefully a project is planned and laid out, something is bound to go wrong.
Are you familiar with Murphy’s three laws?
First law: Nothing is as easy as it looks.
Second law: Everything takes longer than you think.
Third law: Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.
So here we are on the threshold of the second week of Advent. We live in a wonderland of beauty. We share in a great and vibrant community.
This Advent Sunday we’ll be lighting the second Advent Candle of Hope.
I read a “did you know” piece that said, “The average person blinks between 10,000 to 20,000 times a day! What if Jesus’ rapture happened in one of our blinks, in a twinkling of an eye?
1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 says, “For the Lord Himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain will be caught up together in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.”
For me that is real hope!
In the 24 years that I’ve been a minister, I’ve heard a multitude of responses to why someone won’t accept Christ at the moment. “Oh, I believe, I’m just not ready” or “death bed confessions are acceptable, right? So, I think I’ll wait.”
I’ve heard some things that would be downright comical if it weren’t so serious. Funny thing is, while I’m listening sometimes it’s not Scripture running through my mind, but Murphy and his laws.
“If anything simply cannot go wrong, it will anyway.”
“If there’s a possibility of several things going wrong, the one that will cause the most damage will be the one that goes wrong.”
A biblical reality is, “A twinkling of an eye.” That’s pretty quick. There won’t be time for double clutching, no time for asking, pleading, or bargaining.
The idea is to be ready for that trumpet call of God.
The New Testament book of Romans 10:9 says, “If you declare with your mouth ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing.
