“Avengers assemble!”
This rather awkward cry calls together exceptional individuals from as far away as Asgard and Manhattan to deal with existential threats. Fishermen who troll for chinook salmon in Southeast Alaska might be wise to raise their voices with a different call: “God Committee, have pity!”
Alright, that is pretty clumsy, too. But after the most recent ruling by the U.S. District Court in Seattle to adopt a report and recommendation that invalidates the fishery management plan for the summer troll fishery for king salmon, the “God Committee,” or “God Squad,” might be Southeast trollers' only hope.
The District Court found that a suit brought by the Wild Fish Conservancy was correct in asserting that that the biological opinion that is the basis for the fishery is flawed. The National Marine Fisheries Service incorrectly calculated the “take” of chinook salmon as it pertained to the endangered Southern Resident population of killer whales in Puget Sound.
Therefore, the fishery must be halted until the biological opinion is corrected. No one seems eager to estimate a timeline for that, but it will certainly take more work than whipping out a calculator and plugging in a few new numbers. Science of this type is normally the result of years of work. They generally issue a new “bi-op” every 10 years.
The howl of indignant voices protesting this ruling has stretched from fishermen to state legislators to our delegation in Washington, D.C. And it is easy to understand why. About 1,500 local small boat fishermen harvest an extremely high quality product from pristine Alaska waters, one fish at a time. Some $30 million flows into the Southeast Alaska economy as a result. It seems illogical to flush all that down the drain to potentially benefit three dozen killer whales in Puget Sound who are also perpetually pestered by pollution, propellers and people.
Which is both legitimate and irrelevant. Southeast king trollers have stumbled across the Endangered Species Act, and you can’t un-trip that wire. Just ask the developers of the Tellico Dam. They triggered the Endangered Species Act in 1978, when a biologist found a tiny fish in a Tennessee river that was about to be flooded out by the lake behind the dam.
When a judge blocked the project because it would cause the extinction of the snail darter the ruling was challenged by nearly everyone. In the end the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the ESA reigns supreme. If our legal code lived on Skull Island the Endangered Species Act would be King Kong.
Chief Justice Burger wrote that the duty shared by every federal agency not to “jeopardize the continued existence" of a species was absolute and did not allow for the balancing of interests. All other projects and programs bow before it.
In response to this ruling Congress amended the Endangered Species Act to establish the Endangered Species Interagency Committee (ESC), which became known as the God Committee, or God Squad. The God Squad was called that because it can overrule the ESA and cause the extinction of an entire species. It immediately convened to consider the case of the snail darter. Ironically, the God Squad found that the Tellico Dam project did not pencil out well in the end, and ruled in favor of the snail darter. Project developers then successfully petitioned Congress to give them an exemption.
However, at the same meeting the God Squad considered the case of a whooping crane that faced extinction as the result of another dam project in Wyoming. The God Squad approved that project after a settlement was reached to preserve habitat.
The only other exemption ever granted by a God Squad was in the case of the northern spotted owl. In 1991 a federal judge closed swaths of federal land in the Pacific Northwest to logging in an attempt to protect northern spotted owl habitat in old growth forests. The Bureau of Land Management came up with a scheme to simply sell federal timber tracts to the logging industry. The ESC approved exempting the northern spotted owl from the ESA with this plan in mind, but then the BLM sale fell through under the pressure of environmental groups, and the whole thing fell apart.
The truth is, God Squad exemption requests are rare because the system is designed to be rigorous, and it can take a year to bring a case before the ESC. Still, the plight of Alaskan king salmon trollers seems to be the exact kind of case for which it was designed. An accelerated timeline seems in order.
Everyone, from fishermen to scientists, agree that the biological opinion is flawed. NMFS admits as much. Despite all of the passionate comments, the prospects for a successful appeal of the ruling that vacates it are dim. And time is running out. If the science can’t be fixed in time and the ruling stands, trollers only have two prospects to save their season, the God Squad or an act of Congress.
Here are the officials who would sit on the God Squad if it was convened today:
Thomas J. Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture
Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army
Cecilia Elena Rouse, Chair of the Council on Economic Advisers
Michael S. Regan, EPA Administrator
Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior
Dr. Richard Spinrad, Acting NOAA Administrator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.