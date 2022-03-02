Dear Friends and Neighbors,
I want to be sure that you are aware that public testimony on the House Operating Budget is Thursday from 2-4 p.m. in the House Finance Committee.
The Kodiak Legislative Information Office (LIO) will be open for public testimony during that time. Due to space and COVID constraints, please call the LIO at 907-486-8116 before heading down to testify in person.
If you want to avoid the crowds or have difficulties accessing the LIO, please call 1-844-586-9085 to testify. Please sign-in or call 30 minutes prior to the end of the allotted time to ensure you get in the queue.
If you are unable testify on Thursday, there will be an additional opportunity on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Kodiak LIO will be closed Saturday so please call the number above to testify.
There is a 2-minute time limit per testifier and written comments can be submitted to house.finance@akleg.gov.
Public input is critical to the legislative process. Please voice your support for robust summer and winter marine highway service, strong fisheries management and research, education, public safety, investment in coastal communities, and any other priority in the operating budget that you feel passionate about.
Remember, I work for you. Please contact me about anything that is important to you and your family.
Sincerely,
Representative Louise Stutes
Proudly serving Kodiak, Cordova, Yakutat, and Seldovia
