Romans 8:37-39 (NKJV): “Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Oh, my goodness, I find myself at this moment caught between the true and false — the Twilight Zone where the fictitious meets reality. Have you heard of Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the Armies of the North and the Felix Legions under the Roman Empire?
He’s a fictitious Hollywood character, but he was given what I consider to be one of the best lines to come out from generations of Hollywood movies. “What we do in life echoes in eternity.”
Eternity: The very concept means many things to many people. Ha, ha, ha. Naturally I googled it. “Infinite or ending time. A state to which time has no application, timeless. Immortal souls destined for eternity.”
I must admit that for the first 30-plus years of my life, eternity wasn’t really even a consideration — let alone a conversation.
In my early Christian walk, fumbling and stumbling through my attempts to read the Bible, I actually came across several Scriptures that helped me come to embrace the concept of heaven and eternity.
Acts 16:30-31: “In desperation the jailer asked, ‘Sirs, what must I do to be saved?’ Never missing an opportunity to share the Good News, Paul and Silas said, ‘Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved — you and your whole household.’”
Hmmm. “Saved.” OK, back to Google.
“In Christianity, salvation (also called deliverance or redemption) is the saving of human beings from sin and its consequences, which include death and separation from God.”
Google as a study tool: How cool this would have been when I was trying to work out my salvation and understand it.
But I was blessed to get it the way I got it.
Like most rooky Bible readers, I started reading from the beginning, with Genesis. While again, I must admit most of it went right by me at the time. Later, when I actually wanted to know how things worked and how God worked in our lives, I found several Scriptures from those early readings that became important to me.
Genesis 2:7: “And the Lord God formed man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and the man became a living being.”
The next verse comes from the book of Ecclesiastes 12:7. I’m using the KJV as it seems to say it very clearly. “Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was; and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it.”
2 Corinthians 4:18: “So we fix our eyes not on what is seen but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”
Now the concept of eternity has taken hold, so the words of Jesus hit home in a powerful way.
Matthew 10:32-33: “Therefore whoever confesses Me before men, him I will confess before my Father who is in heaven. But whoever denies Me before men, him I will also deny before My Father who is in heaven.”
“Sirs, what must I do to be saved?”
“What we do in life echoes in eternity.”
“Nor any created thing shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Currently we’re in the 40 days before what the Bible calls the Ascension of Christ (Christ ascending into heaven). Jesus dwelt upon the earth for 40 days after His resurrection, continuing to minister to His disciples so that they could and would believe before He ascended into heaven to take His rightful place at the right hand of the Father.
Allow me to close with these last two verses from Mark 9:23-24: “Jesus said to him, ‘If you can believe, all things are possible to him who believes.’ Immediately the father cried out and said in tears, ‘Lord, I believe; help me in my unbelief.’”
May we continue to be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
