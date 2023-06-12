Diana Pistro-Cole
Diana Pistro-Cole passed away on June 1, 2023, at home in Kodiak, with her immediate family present, after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Diana Pistro-Cole
Diana Pistro-Cole passed away on June 1, 2023, at home in Kodiak, with her immediate family present, after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer.
She grew up in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, in Panama and in Japan before coming to Kodiak in 1974, and brought her rich culture and unique perspective of life with her. Known by many as Madre or Ms. P, Diana retired from the school district in 2010, having worked at KMS and KHS for many years, assisting teachers in the classroom and helping students there, whether it was with sign language, translating Spanish or motivating high school kids to stay in school to graduate and then go on to college or trade schools, and also helping them get financial aid so they could afford to do so. For many of those years, students regularly stopped by the house on Mother’s Day to wish their “other mother” best wishes. Diana will be remembered for many years to come not only for her love of all children, but also for cooking big meals for any visitors to partake in, her love of all pets, and her big and generous heart and laugh. She enjoyed traveling to warm weather places, eating the local foods there, spending quality time with her grandchildren, her family and her close friends in Kodiak, and in living and loving life to the most.
Diana is survived by her best friend (of 48 years) and husband (of 39 years), Steve Cole, her daughter Nicole Vosgien, her son Lennon Cole, her granddaughters Isabelle Eager and Zuria Eager (Nicole), her grandson Cassius Cole (Lennon), her sister Patty Troiana Houck and her brother Mitchell Pistro, all of Kodiak. Her father, Fred Fulgencio, lives in Wasilla. She also leaves behind a large number of other family members and close friends, scattered across the United States, the Yucatan, Panama and Cuba, too numerous to list here, that she loved and who loved her.
Diana was preceded in death by her mother, Nuria Fulgencio, of Wasilla, a young daughter Emma (in the 1970’s), a younger brother Butch (1960‘s-70’s), and former husband, David Vosgien.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rendezvous (Rondy) Bar and Grill in Bells Flats. Although a potluck, bring a dish only if you have time. In lieu of flowers or cards, the family requests that you instead get a colonoscopy, as early diagnosis saves lives!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.