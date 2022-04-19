Taylee Kay Kolina Bartleson was born at 3:14 p.m. on April 7, 2022, to Brandon and Tiana Bartleson. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20.75 inches long.
Taylee’s parents are from Port Lions and Aleknagik, Alaska, and live in Port Lions. Her mother is the library director at Jessie Wakefield Library and her father is the chief land security officer for Afognak Native Corp. Also welcoming Taylee to the family is 4-year-old Tucker and 1-year-old Bryant.
Proud grandparents are Laura Harrison from Port Lions and Jason Creasey Sr. from Hilo, Hawaii.
Everett John Linduska was born at 5:37 p.m. on April 13, 2022, to Erik and Katie Linduska. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
Everett’s parents are originally from King Cove, Alaska, and Banners Ferry, Idaho. They now live in Kodiak. His mom works at Kodiak Community Health Center and his father works for KANA. Also welcoming him to the family is Finnley and Lola.
Proud grandparents are Joe and Patty Lindsuska from Alaska and Leonard and Edna Eby from Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.