Any time of year is a good time to start a budget, so why not now? You’ve made some frugal resolutions, right? Since the gardening season is still a few months away, there’s a good stretch of time to set financial priorities.
Gardening is like any other hobby (for many) and business (for a few). It requires a certain amount of investment. But it doesn’t have to be expensive. And there are shortcuts to be had.
Some of them are simple. For example, buying smaller plants is a no-brainer if you’re looking to save money. Some techniques (think saving seeds or making compost) take more effort. But all of the following tips bring the same result: You get to keep more money in your savings account.
Adopt a few of these tips and you’ll immediately start saving money on your gardening budget.
DON’T BUY! RENT AND SHARE
When it comes to big yard projects such as chipping branches or thatching your lawn, rent the equipment and share the hourly fee with friends who need to do similar projects.
CHOOSE PERENNIALS
Annual flowers have one year to live, so they put forth an abundance of flowers in order to get pollinated and produce seeds. Problem is, they need replacing each year. Perennials, on the other hand, last longer and can save you money over time. Choose a mix of perennials that bloom at different times of year so you can enjoy fresh flowers throughout the growing season.
EAT YOUR VEGGIES!
Nearly a third of all food is wasted both in the U.S. and globally. Don’t let your green beans or cherry tomatoes rot on the vine. It’s tempting to over-plant (more is better?), so grow only what you can reasonably consume. If you end up growing more than you can eat, learn how to preserve food or share it with neighbors.
BUY SMALLER PLANTS
If you’re a somewhat patient person, buying smaller plants (think a 4-inch pot instead of 1 gallon or a 1 gallon instead of a 5) will save you a pretty penny.
MAKE YOUR OWN COMPOST
While making compost takes more time than buying a bag of blended organic material, it saves you a lot of money in the long run. Use your kitchen scraps and garden waste to begin making your own “brown gold.” If you have enough compost, you won’t need much of anything else in your garden.
If you have a source of chicken, cow (best) or horse manure (or know someone who does), mix manure and bedding into the compost pile for an even richer end result. Make sure the mixture decomposes well.
MAKE YOUR OWN FERTILIZER
We have an abundance of garden supplements available to local gardeners and growers that would be the envy of every grower in the Lower 48: Seaweed, comfrey (Bocking 14), fish (think homemade Alaska Fish Fertilizer), to name a few.
MAKE USE OF RECYCLED MATERIALS
Garage sales, thrift shops, and the classified section of the Kodiak Daily Mirror often have gardening paraphernalia, from 5-gallon buckets to pots and old tools, at greatly reduced prices or free.
ATTRACT BENEFICIALS (BUGS, THAT IS)
Instead of reaching for chemicals, plant flowers such as Iceland poppies, calendula, and nasturtiums that attract beneficial insects that will eat the bad bugs (though there’s really no such thing as a “bad” bug) and balance your garden’s ecosystem.
STAY IN THE LOOP
Subscribe to the Kodiak Daily Mirror so you’ll never miss one of these weekly garden columns, which are published on Mondays except for holiday weeks.
FILL RAISED BEDS FOR CHEAP
Raised beds are the way to grow, but filling them to the brim can be daunting and expensive. No worries. Simply fill the raised bed two-thirds to three-quarters full with chunky material such as kitchen scraps, branches, leaves, kelp, sawdust, grass clippings — even cotton clothing! Then top off with sifted compost, soil, seaweed, old potting soil, aged manure and so on.
COLLECT AUTUMN LEAVES
Cottonwoods, alders and other deciduous trees are a treasure-trove of nutrition for your garden. As much as humanly possible, collect leaves to use as mulch in the garden or as a primary ingredient in your compost pile. Add them to the garden in the fall (turning them into the top couple inches where practical), or you can store them in heavy-duty bags or an empty compost bin and wait to add them in the spring.
USE A SOIL THERMOMETER
I can’t count how many times (when taking my first bold steps as a gardener) I had to replant my vegetables because the seeds didn’t sprout. Eventually, I realized that some seeds just won’t germinate well in soil that’s too cool. While each seed has different requirements, investing in a soil thermometer will save you money in seeds by reducing low germination rates.
TIMING IS EVERYTHING
It’s not unusual for beginning gardeners to plant crops at the wrong time. For example, plant crops too early and they die from frost. It’s important to make a plan so you know when to plant what for your microclimate. That said, don’t shy away from experimenting, either!
PLAN YOUR GARDEN AHEAD OF TIME
Last fall, when I taught a workshop to a group of local gardeners, the No. 1 thing that every student realized was the importance of having a garden plan in place.
Without a garden plan, it’s too easy to purchase more than you need, and that’s a waste of money. You buy more seeds than you can plant or you come home with more transplants and shrubs than you have room for. Then you squeeze them in and the plants suffer (or YOU suffer because you don’t get a good harvest) because the poor plants needed more room.
Sound familiar? Or when you visit a garden center, it can be tempting to purchase a wheelbarrow full of “shiny things” plants that catch your eye. Or you might end up with too much of one thing and not enough of another.
At the same time, rushing out into your garden to dig up a patch of lawn because you fancy a water feature (think pond) could end up costing you a chunk of change. And your efforts can result in a mish-mash garden that appears more confused than cohesive.
The truth is, a well-planned garden is easier to care for. It sets you up to work more efficiently and, thus, saves time and — shall I remind you — prevents back pain.
The last word: Your plan needn’t be rigid and cast in stone. Big or small, planning can make all the difference. So grab a pencil and paper.
Discover organic gardening tips, discover recipes, and go on garden tours on my Gardener’s Coach YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/TheGardenersCoach. Do you have a gardening question? marion@gardenerscoach.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.