Are you stuck in a rut, discouraged about your garden? Are you starting out and feeling overwhelmed? There’s so much to do, and the list never ends!
While I’m not a psychologist, I do know this happens to me now and then. Here are five things that help me get back into the groove to remind me why I started gardening in the first place.
They’re my inner gardening tools. And I have a special toolbox for them. I’ve learned over the years — some 40 of them — that my gardening success depends on these inner tools.
I can’t buy them in a seed catalog or hardware store. Yet they’re as important as my favorite old gloves, rusty trowel, or Cobra head weeding tool.
I’ve also learned the value of taking a break.
If I’m pissed off because I can’t figure out what’s chewing holes in my lettuce or that pulling weeds never seems to stop, I take a break. Stepping away from my garden for a few hours or a few days helps give me a new perspective with fresh eyes.
Let me explain it this way.
My husband, Marty, loves to do Sudoku puzzles. And he’s pretty good at it. But sometimes he gets stuck. And the harder he tries the more frustrated he gets. And then he’ll set it down for a few hours, sometimes overnight.
And then, when he gets back to the puzzle with pen in hand, he goes “Yeah, there’s the answer! I couldn’t see it before.”
Even while we’re sleeping, our brains continue to work on solutions. I remember Oscar, a husky Norwegian fisherman here in Kodiak. Oscar was a key player in creating regulations to protect fish stocks around the world. Negotiations were often politically charged and complicated.
One day, he told me how, when facing a difficult decision, he knew that answers often came from within, not from facts. Before going to bed, he would pray and ask for guidance, knowing that in the morning he would wake up with a solution.
While answers might not arrive on your doorstep in a box from Amazon, let go and trust. Your next step will show up for you.
Focus on the positive. We are our own worst critics. Don’t compare your garden with somebody else’s. Unless it’s with the intention of learning.
I have found this to be true: When we compare our efforts to someone else’s, we usually come up short. The next time you visit a neighbor’s vegetable patch or shop for plants at a garden center, avoid thinking: “Wow! Everything looks so darned perfect.”
Rather, open yourself to opportunities with the intention of, “What can I learn from this?”
Another thing: Hit the pause button and ask questions. Ask questions that originate from a place of non-judgment. We’re much more open to the answers. Besides, that’s when we learn the most.
I’m going to ask you to embrace imperfection. Gardening is a process, and it’s normal to make mistakes. Don’t let perfectionism hold you back from enjoying the process. You don’t have to get it perfect.
And if your primary goal is to bring your garden to peak perfection, then you’re missing the journey. You’re gardening for the wrong reason.
Another way to focus on the positive is to avoid dwelling on what’s not going well in your garden. Focus on what is thriving. Celebrate the successes, even if they’re small.
I’ve found it helpful to take pictures and keep a journal as ways to document the progress I’m making. It’s too easy to overlook the credit we deserve. Photos and journaling help remind us how far we’ve come. Even if it’s setting up a compost area or growing a patch of flowers for pollinators.
Focusing on the positive is to think like a tennis player from Japan. When I was a young teen and playing in the Junior Davis Cup team, I competed against players from the Pacific Rim. Off the court, a Japanese girl talked about her backhand.
“It’s weak,” she said, “but our coach encourages me to focus on my forehand and serve. My strengths.” I never forgot that.
Practice slow gardening: Besides, you can’t hurry a plant. Years ago, I was in Washington state, speaking at the Seattle Flower and Garden Show. I shared tips about how to plan a garden. How to get it off the ground — pardon the pun. And to begin by planting trees and shrubs as the bones of your garden. And to go from there.
At the end of my presentation, a lady in the back of the room raised her hand and stood up. “Hey!” she said, “that all sounds good. But I want my garden NOW. I don’t want to wait years before I have a finished garden.”
And with that, she sat down, heaved a sigh, and folded her arms.
Plants remind us to slow down. Otherwise, we don’t notice new flower buds or the leading edge of an aphid invasion. Or a thirsty plant saying, “I need water!” before it begins to wilt.
You can’t be in tune with your plants if you’re in a hurry or worrying about getting your car fixed.
I hope this is helpful. Next week I’ll talk about how small is beautiful and setting realistic goals. And I’ll share a few simple ways to incorporate fun back into gardening.
Have a great week.
MARION’S KODIAK GARDENING
CALENDAR
Window box geraniums (aka pelargoniums): If you’ve been growing your geraniums over the winter months, now is the time to prune them back a bit. Trim to “shape” and root the cuttings for new plants. I set my cuttings in water, but there are a lot of ways to root cuttings. If you’ve been coveting your friend’s flowers, now is the time to reach out. Let them callous over for two days first.
Begonias and other stored spring flowering bulbs: Bring them out of storage. Give them water and light.
Seed racks are in at Sutliff’s: They are back and the selection is awesome. A fellow gardener shared this funny one-liner: “Buying spring seeds and planting them are two different hobbies.”
For organic gardening tips, fun recipes and more find Marion at:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegardenerscoach/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheGardenersCoach
Do you have a gardening question? marion@gardenerscoach.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.