Kailey Zitzman was born at 7:48 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2023, to Ethan and Lindsey Zitzman. She weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 inches long.
Kailey’s dad is from Southbury, Connecticut, and her mom is from Livermore, California. They both live in Kodiak. Ethan is a pilot for the U.S. Coast Guard and Lindsey is an artist with Art of Noelle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.