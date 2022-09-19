The cottonwoods are turning gold, reminding us that fall is here. Is gardening over for the year? Not by a long shot! Fall is the best time to start a garden or to make changes to an existing one.
But if there’s one thing I’ve learned in the 35 years I’ve been gardening in Kodiak, if you don’t start with some sort of plan it’s easy to get frustrated, spend money unnecessarily, and waste a lot of time, only to give up. They never seem to get it together and their garden ends up looking like one... big...hodge-podge.
Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “It takes just as much energy to wish as it does to plan.”
And so, if you want to take what you wish for your garden to where you get really good results (and a garden you can be proud of and not enslaved to), the first step is not so much about dirt, but planning.
You don’t need to spend months hunched over a drawing board, but there’s no point in trying to grow beets if your garden sits in the shade most of the day. And some plants, such as Oriental poppies and tomatoes, might require more time than you have to spare.
Planning is your friend: It ensures that your burgeoning garden never becomes a victim to common beginner pitfalls. For example, magazines, Facebook ads and “helpful” sales clerks may recommend a gaggle of tools and equipment you don’t actually need, or at least won’t need for a while. That’s why planning your garden in advance saves time, money, and hassle while you learn the ropes.
So what do you want in your garden? Primroses? Fresh salad greens? A pleasant scene to gaze upon as you do the dishes? A play area for the grandkids? When you take considerations like these into account, you can create the ideal outdoor space for your needs.
Here’s another example: Our native Kodiak soil is characteristically acidic. That is, it has a low pH, which is great for growing blueberries and rhododendrons, but try to grow cabbage and carrots in it and you might as well head to the grocery store.
Thing is, with a little planning, you can sidestep such confusing issues as your new — or re-designed — garden grows, matures, and bears the fruits of your labor.
These are just a few things I’ll be covering in my upcoming, three-part Kodiak Gardening Workshop on Oct. 1 and 2 (to register go to: gardenerscoach.com/kodiak). Meanwhile, let’s take a look at a few key points for planning your dream garden.
ANSWER THESE QUESTIONS
Before you move any dirt or plants, start by asking yourself two important questions:
How will you use your yard or garden?
How much time do you want to spend looking after it?
ASSESS YOUR SPACE
First, take a really good look at what you’re starting with. Look around the space from ground level, from different angles, then go upstairs (or send a drone up to take pictures!) and see what it looks like from the upstairs windows. Doodle notes of what you see, and take photos, too; you may see things slightly differently through a photograph. Most of us do.
Walk around your garden. Take your time. Jot down notes of sunny, windy, and shady areas. See if you need to provide shelter — for plants as well as for people. Find out which areas are drier than others, as in under a tree or large shrub. Where do snow drifts pile up? Where does snow melt first? How does the summer sun track across the sky? From what direction do your big winds come from? These are things that most people don’t think about when establishing a garden.
Think about what you want from a garden. Make a wish list of everything you would like to have. You may want spaces for just hanging out, entertaining friends, and an outdoor place for your dogs. Do you want to grow vegetables? Do you dream of flowing perennial borders or rhubarb plants that won’t quit?
Do you want a lawn? Is there room for a shed? Add to the list everything you will definitely need on a practical level, too. This may include fencing, steps, paths or terraces on a slope. You may want to remove large, ungainly plants to let in more sun or tool storage.
I’ve found that most wish list items generally fall into four categories:
Structures: As in fences, arches, greenhouses, walkways and paths, banya, decks, raised beds. chicken coops
Utilities: In this category you’d find garden sheds, water hookups, electrical outlets, a clothesline, compost bins
Recreation: Patio, play area, sitting space, a dog run, basketball hoop
Plants: Trees, shrubs, vegetables, perennials and annual flowers, containers and hanging baskets
START SMALL
If you are new to gardening, the best advice is to start small. It’s easy to overestimate how much time you will be able to spend on your garden. Besides, you can always expand the garden next year.
When you have a good idea of what you want, and what you need, take another look at the blank yard or existing garden. Can you really fit in everything on your wish list? How much time do you have to look after it all?
Be realistic. Then reassess your list. Rank items in order of importance, and then see if anything can go. For example, if your property is small is it crucial to have a lawn? Or would a patio and a couple of raised beds be more sensible?
SAFETY ISSUES
When working on your garden (and yard) plan, it’s important to consider safety, especially for children and seniors (or as a friend calls herself, a “seasoned human being”).
Here are a few examples to illustrate what I’m talking about:
A kid’s play area should have a soft surface, such as a lawn, to cushion falls.
Paths that will be used at night may need to be lit.
Stairs may need handrails.
Tree roots can be tripped over (route paths to go around them).
Holes in fences may need to be repaired to stop critters from entering — or leaving — your garden.
Store tools safely where you can’t trip on them.
Paths and paving stones need to be level (and skid-free in the winter) so they don’t cause falls.
While there’s a lot more to planning a garden, I’ve run out of room here! Having knowledge about gardening is one thing; applying that knowledge is another. And for someone to actually come over to your garden and show you how to work with what you have and how to assess your micro-climate, well, that’s gold and one step closer to realizing the garden of your dreams.
Besides, as Eleanor Roosevelt believed, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”
THE GARDEN
CALENDAR
• POLLINATORS ARE STILL OUT! Give hover flies, honey bees, bumblebees and other late-season pollinators a boost by not yanking out nasturtiums and other annuals just yet.
• SPECIAL, 3-PART GARDENING WORKSHOP: Learn the secrets to gardening in Kodiak’s fickle climate in my Kodiak Gardening Workshop Oct. 1 and 2. For more information: gardenerscoach.com/kodiak
• SAY NO TO ROOT MAGGOTS: Do NOT overwinter your kale in the ground lest you invite root maggots.
• COMPOST TIME! Now is the time to make compost. Start by collecting leaves, kelp, old manure, kitchen scraps and grass clippings.
Check out my new YouTube channel, The Gardener’s Coach, where I post a new video each week. Do you have a gardening question? Send me an email to: mygarden@alaska.net
