At the head of these two raised beds, a wall of nasturtium flowers are abuzz with honeybees and other pollinators.

The cottonwoods are turning gold, reminding us that fall is here. Is gardening over for the year? Not by a long shot! Fall is the best time to start a garden or to make changes to an existing one.

But if there’s one thing I’ve learned in the 35 years I’ve been gardening in Kodiak, if you don’t start with some sort of plan it’s easy to get frustrated, spend money unnecessarily, and waste a lot of time, only to give up. They never seem to get it together and their garden ends up looking like one... big...hodge-podge.

