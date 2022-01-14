Isaiah 57:15 (NLT): “The high and lofty one who lives in eternity, the Holy One, says this; ‘I live in the high and holy place with those whose spirits are contrite and humble. I restore the crushed spirit of the humble and revive the courage of those with repentant hearts.’”
As is my practice, I’ve read this in several translations, plus a couple of commentaries and my basic understanding is that this is a word of encouragement. Some may say it’s a promise. To me, it’s a blessing that extends to both Jew and gentile, that the Holy One visits and comforts and heals the humble.
I like the idea that as the verse says, God, the High and lofty one will restore and revive the crushed spirit.
There is a key phrase there — “of those with repentant hearts.”
We live on the Emerald Isle. We have many blessings many others do not. However, the exchange is that others readily have access to much we don’t.
I mention this because whether I’m here in Kodiak, the Lower 48 or even out of the country, I have access to hope. We all have access to hope. That’s what I get from this verse. God is not only offering salvation, but hope restored, courage to go on, to live our lives to the fullest, even if it’s in its simplest form.
Jesus said in John 10:10 “I have come that they may have life, and life more abundantly.”
We all have our share of doubts, cares, and concerns. I often wonder how many walking wounded I pass on a daily basis. I say, “how are you?” They reply, “Fine.”
For some, the term “walking wounded” may be too strong a description. For others it may be spot on. If you’re struggling, let someone into your life enough that you can voice it, to speak out so that you’re not carrying your burden alone.
They may or may not have a pat answer but to know you’re not alone, to know others care specifically for you and your concerns may be the salve you need to go a little further.
It’s been my experience folks won’t ask for prayer. They’ll talk about everything but their spiritual condition. But much like doctors or medics even if they can see what’s wrong or suspect where the pain is coming from they can’t treat you unless you ask, unless you give permission.
If your seeking prayer ask, “Will you pray for me?”
If you need spiritual counseling, please ask.
Jeremiah 33:3 says, “Call to me and I will answer you. I will show you great and mighty things that you do not know says the Lord.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.