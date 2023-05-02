The city of Kodiak’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board has only one person currently holding a seat, and the Kodiak Island Borough’s Parks and Recreation Committee has only three members holding seats, according to their websites.
Both the city’s advisory board and the borough’s committee need at least four voting members for a quorum and are meant to have seven voting members in seats.
The last meeting for the borough’s committee was in August 2020, according to the borough’s website. And the city’s parks and rec advisory board last met in May 2022, based on its website information.
Community members haven’t been applying to fill the seats despite the borough advertising the openings, according to Borough Assembly member Larry LeDoux. He currently holds the Assembly’s non-voting seat on the committee. LeDoux is suggesting that the borough and Assembly become even more active in getting community members on the seats.
“I think it’s a fairly important committee, and I want to get it going again,” LeDoux said in an interview with KDM. “We want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to celebrate the outdoors in Kodiak.”
With no advocacy for parks and recreation in the borough, the borough has looked at pulling funds from the Borough’s Parks and Recreation budget for the next fiscal year, highlighted by LeDoux’s comments during the Assembly’s April 27 work session.
A smaller budget could mean a decrease in service to areas such as White Sands Beach, Termination Point hiking trails, ball fields or other borough managed parks areas.
Without this committee becoming active, the Assembly would need to get input in some other fashion regarding parks and recreation.
“Development decisions and budget decisions will be made without consideration of these issues, and it will have a long-term detrimental effect [on] the quality of life for all of us,” said the borough’s Parks and Recreation Committee member Ben Millstein in an interview with KDM.
“It’s not a matter of doing the work,” LeDoux said. “It’s a matter of making sure the public knows that there’s work to do, and that they can be a part of that and make a real difference.”
Millstein said the Parks and Recreation Committee has several issues, starting with physical attendance being required for meetings — with no options for video-based attendance to add flexibility. But Millstein said the larger issue for why the committee isn’t getting more attention was the amount of staff-time given to the borough’s parks and recreation department.
“I think the bigger issue is turnover and staffing, and just not having enough support to do what needs to be done,” Millstein said.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board still has an open call for applications through Wednesday, according to Deputy Clerk Amber Frederick. A full roster of applicants has already expressed interest in the open seats at this point in time, according to Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke. The City Council is planning to review applications during its May 9 work session.
Interested community members may reach out to borough or city clerks to submit an application for the committee or advisory board.
“Parks and Recreation is important for the community, and so for people who want to be involved in the community... it has to get done and so we need people who care to voice their concern and to help,” Millstein said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.