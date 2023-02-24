Matthew 25:31-36 (NKJV): “When the Son of Man comes in His glory, and all the holy angels with Him, then He will sit on the throne of His glory. All the nations will be gathered before Him, and He will separate them one from another, as a shepherd divides his sheep from the goats. And He will set the sheep on His right hand, but the goats on the left. Then the King will say to those on His right hand, ‘Come, you blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world: for I was hungry and you gave Me food; I was thirsty and you gave Me drink; I was a stranger and you took Me in; I was naked and you clothed Me; I was sick and you visited Me; I was in prison and you came to Me.’”
I recently had the opportunity to sit and have a conversation with a friend. Part of our conversation was about the Lenten season and the many similarities and the differences between our two denominations.
I had mentioned each house of faith had its purpose. And that Christian love and unity were the theme. “Interesting,” he said. Then he went on to share how part of his liturgy (a pattern of worship, from the Greek word meaning “public work”) was to incorporate the full Biblical passage of Matthew 25:31-46. The main point he had made — with all the differences within the Christian faith — was that within this passage there’s no mention of the many practices or traditions that separate us within our denominations.
Verses 31 and 32 set the stage: “When the Son of Man comes in His glory,” “All the nations will be gathered before Him and He will separate them one from another. And verse 34, “Come you blessed of My Father.”
In my friend’s comment, he pointed out that nowhere in this passage was the mention of baptism, communion or any of the other important traditions of the Christian church denominations.
We agreed that the passage highlighted by Christ focused on love. Then our conversation moved on.
Me, being me, later in the evening had to search out, “Blessed by My Father.”
So, in my own study time for my own spiritual growth, I set it as a building block: “We are saved by grace not by works so no one can boast.” (Ephesians 2:8)
The reason I set this first is because our passage from Matthew mentions deeds such as food, drink, being clothed and visited, then countered by those who did none of those things. It’s not about works, but things done in love, Christ like! We are not saved by what we do. What we do shows we are saved.
There is so much teaching in the New Testament passage of Jesus’ last supper. For me personally the highlight of the words of Jesus are: “Now that you know these things you are blessed if you do them.”
There’s no great stretch in my search to add John 10 to the same conversation when Jesus presents Himself as the Good Shepherd and then says in John 10:30: “I and the Father are one.” Like a thread running through a tapestry — a tapestry of truth — are John 14:1-2: “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. In My Father’s house are many mansions. If it were not so I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.”
In our opening Scripture passage, it says several key things for me. “He will separate them out one from another.” Followed by, “Come, you blessed by My Father.”
So, what I’m seeing in my search is God’s work, which brings me to John 6:29 (NKJV): “Jesus answered and said to them, ‘This is the work of God, that you believe in Him who He sent.’ ”
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
