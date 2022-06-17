“If you have raced with men on foot and they have worn you out, how can you compete with horses? If you stumble in safe country, how will you manage in the thickets by the Jordan?” Jeremiah 12:5 NIV
I would have to say this is the first Scripture I ever memorized, and I came across it even before I became a Christian believer. It was posted in the window of a ticket booth of an old abandoned movie theater on a cold, harsh, wet winter’s night.
After a series of missteps, bad decisions and runaway anger fits, I found myself homeless, unemployed and broke. All the old movie posters and such had long been removed from the display cases. The only thing visible to read was this Scripture on a small card in the window of that ticket booth.
On that card, along with the words, was also the address — Jeremiah 12:5.
Not having any church experience, I didn’t really know what that meant. But the words were an encouragement, kinda like, “It could be worse.”
Later, when I became a believer in Christ, I came across a Scripture that whirled me back to that moment on a dark harsh night. The Scripture was Isaiah 55:11 – “So is My word that goes out from My mouth: It will not return to me empty, but will accomplish what I desire and achieve the purpose for which I sent it.”
For me, in that moment, it was an epiphany!
That whole idea of one person planting, one watering and one harvesting — it not only happened in my life, but it was so basic even I recognized it!
The second Scripture I memorized — Psalm 51:10 — I actually intended to commit to memory. The first one was Jeremiah 12:5. I hadn’t actually intended to memorize that verse. It was mostly based on my situation in those moments.
Psalm 51:10 was written on the wall in a kid’s nursery that I cleaned every week. Which just so happened to be half way through my cleaning of the church and coincided with my coffee break. So, I sat on the kid’s table drinking coffee looking at that verse. After doing that for several weeks, having memorized it, I one day put the coffee down, walked into the sanctuary and prayed: “Create a clean heart in me Oh God and renew a right spirit in me. Cast me not from Thy presence, take not Thy Holy Spirit from me, but restore unto me the joy of Thy salvation.”
I wasn’t able to do the whole thing, probably didn’t do it right. But I’m convinced God heard my humble prayer because the next Scripture verse to be written upon my heart was Psalm 27:4.
“One thing I ask of the Lord, and this is what I seek, that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord and to seek Him in His temple.”
I wouldn’t dare compare myself or my life to that of the Apostle Paul. I do relate to a portion of this verse in 2 Timothy 1:12: “Because I know whom I have believed.”
On June 14, I began my 25th year as an officer in the ranks of The Salvation Army, an ordained minister of the Gospel of Christ Jesus. While that’s not great, earth-shaking news, it’s my testimony of God’s forgiveness, mercy and grace. The fruit of answered prayer.
If anyone was to ask me my life’s verse, I would say 1 Timothy 1:12: “I thank Christ Jesus our Lord who has given me strength, that He considered me faithful, appointing me to His service.”
If by chance someone was to ask me which Scripture I share with others the most, I’d have to say 3 John 1:2: “Beloved, I wish above all things, that you may prosper and be in health, even as your soul prospers.”
I’m on the verge of entering my 30th year as a Christian. I’ve seen much of the good, the bad and the ugly. I’ve also experienced love, joy and peace. What I know in my heart of hearts is God has been faithful in spite of myself. I’ve been helped by many in many ways and been privileged to help others as well. May it also be with you.
May each of us be blessed to be a blessing.
