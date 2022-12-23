Two tales of kodiak

Screenshot

The cover for Steve Desloux’s book “Two Tales of Old Kodiak.” 

If there’s a word we readily associate with Christmas, it’s “quaintness.” Decorated Christmas trees with piles of gifts beneath; a creche calling attention to the birth of Jesus in a Bethlehem stable — the reason for the season; snow falling on the roofs of homes that are draped in colorful lights. No wonder this season has inspired many songs and poems, replete with Yuletide imagery.

But for some, because of fishing obligations or for other reasons, these Christmas amenities were absent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.