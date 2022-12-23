If there’s a word we readily associate with Christmas, it’s “quaintness.” Decorated Christmas trees with piles of gifts beneath; a creche calling attention to the birth of Jesus in a Bethlehem stable — the reason for the season; snow falling on the roofs of homes that are draped in colorful lights. No wonder this season has inspired many songs and poems, replete with Yuletide imagery.
But for some, because of fishing obligations or for other reasons, these Christmas amenities were absent.
In December of 1981, when I was editor of the weekly newspaper, the Kadiak Times, I got to know the Helgason family, who operated a bear hunting camp in Terror Bay in the Uganik system on Kodiak Island’s west side.
One of Leonard Helgason’s closest friends was Archie Hubley. The following story appeared in the Kadiak Times for the Christmas issue in 1981:
Old-timer Archie Hubley watches the crab boats come into port for the holiday, and he wonders how many “die-hards” are still out on the waters, deciding to forego a cozy Christmas at home for a grueling session on spirited seas, struggling with crab pots.
Archie, at 71, was still reminded of those Christmases he spent away from home, confined to his boat the F/V Joanne. But he wasn’t out fishing for crab, and if it would have been up to him, he’d have been in Kodiak for the holiday enjoying the Christmas meal with his family, and later joining his friends for their round of Yuletide parties.
Archie was in Terror Bay, on the west side of Kodiak Island, hunting for the “ingredients” that would make up the Hubley Christmas feast, when a raging snow storm forced him to take refuge in Pavlov Lagoon. His boat was full of deer and ducks. Archie tried several times to get out and head for Kodiak, but “spray would hit the boat and it would ice up. It gets so top heavy when that happens,” he says.
There was nothing for him to do but “hang tough,” he says. “I did a lot of reading, kept two stoves going and there was plenty of grub.” He had everything he needed.
The winter storm also hung tough, and it wasn’t until nine days later that Archie was able to get back to Kodiak. But that storm was a “lamb” compared to the violent gales that kept Archie away for Christmas several years later.
He was hunting again, this time in the vicinity of Port Bailey, when a wind clipping at 90 knots just about laid the boat over, he recalls. It was a frightening experience. This time the rations weren’t as abundant. Archie was just about out of water, and the creeks on land were frozen solid. “I didn’t even wash my face.”
The storm lasted two weeks, and when Archie finally made it into town, he got his best Christmas present that year. “I was able to wash up,” he said.
Hunting was on the minds of boys, Steve Descloux, his brother, Cliff, and their friends — Mike and George — during a Christmas season in the late 1960s.
After spending Christmas at home, the boys prepared to go rabbit hunting on Long Island on Christmas Day. They were to be transported to the island on the F/V Rustler.
The boys got on board and waited for the adults to take over. When the adults finally arrived, the boys noticed that “they were pretty jolly,” and noisy, recalled Steve.
It was snowing at 6:30 p.m., when the boat left the harbor. “We were in all over the boat...down in the fo’c’sle where bunks were, in the wheelhouse,” said Steve. He later found out the reason for the adults’ celebratory demeanor. They had been making rounds at the downtown bars, consuming large amounts of “Christmas cheer.”
But by the time the boat reached the Woody Island Channel, they weren “feeling pretty bad,” said Steve.
The skipper “ran over the big buoy. From there, the situation got worse.”
The adults “were all beyond helping themselves. It was amazing,” said Steve. It was no surprise that the boat went aground on Long Island. Someone had the wherewithal to contact the Coast Guard for help.
Once the rescue was accomplished, the Coast Guard “flew us to the (Coast Guard) base. Taxi cabs brought us home (at about 1:30 a.m.) We were all soak and wet,” said Steve.
Eventually, the Rustler was salvaged and towed to Women’s Bay. “It laid there until it rotted on the beach,” said Steve. His account of that terrifying “night of the Rustler” and other Kodiak experiences appear in his book, “Two Tales of Old Kodiak.”
Hint: it would make a perfect Christmas gift for those who love reading about Old Kodiak. And if it’s too late to get the book for this Christmas there’s always next year.
