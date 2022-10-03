Vicki Roe passed away January 11, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Seattle, Washington, October 7, 1954. She is survived by her husband Dave Roe; stepchildren Dillon and Gloria Roe; children Phil Twohy, Midian Twohy, Nichole Winter and her husband Craig Winter; brother Paul Osborn, wife Andrea Osborn, nephew Miles Osborn, niece Lindsay Osborn; sister Valerie Nelson, husband Peder Nelson, nephews Willis Nelson, Jerran Nelson, wife Kacidi Nelson, niece Desiree Lisonbee and her husband Jon Lisonbee, nephew Brock Osborn and wife Kayla, niece Carlie Curley and husband Jessie Curley, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents Rodney and Ruth Osborn, brother Rick Osborn, sister Jane Osborn and stepson Fisher Roe and first husband Casey Twohy
Vicki settled in Kodiak over 40 years ago. She first arrived in Kodiak when she came to visit her brother, who was then playing in a band at the Old Beachcombers boat. She fell in love with Kodiak, found a job on the Beachcombers, and lived out the rest of her life here in Kodiak. The only thing she loved as much as Kodiak was her family and friends.
We would like to invite all her friends to celebrate her life and spread some joy as Vicki liked to say with her family and friends on Saturday, October 8, at 2 pm. at the Salvation Army church.
We would also like to thank Dr. Mortinson, Dr. Jergans, Dr. Smith, Providence hospital nursing and the Elder House for the excellent care and compassion, not only for Vicki, but her entire family.
We would also like to thank all of her friends who were there to support her during her long courageous battle with cancer.
