Vicki Roe passed away January 11, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Seattle, Washington, October 7, 1954. She is survived by her husband Dave Roe; stepchildren Dillon and Gloria Roe; children Phil Twohy, Midian Twohy, Nichole Winter and her husband Craig Winter; brother Paul Osborn, wife Andrea Osborn, nephew Miles Osborn, niece Lindsay Osborn; sister Valerie Nelson, husband Peder Nelson, nephews Willis Nelson, Jerran Nelson, wife Kacidi Nelson, niece Desiree Lisonbee and her husband Jon Lisonbee, nephew Brock Osborn and wife Kayla, niece Carlie Curley and husband Jessie Curley, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

