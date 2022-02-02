Former Kodiak resident Paul Richard Harder died unexpectedly at home in Hawaii on December 13 of a heart attack. Paul was born in Seattle to Ole and Mary Harder on August 22, 1951. A 1969 KHS graduate, he was honored as Athlete of the Year. He was a standout on the basketball court with a great vertical. Paul also competed in Track and Field and created a sensation at the State Track meet the year he volunteered to hurdle, despite having never run them. While his lack of technique amused every coach, they stopped laughing when he placed third.
Paul started fishing with his father Ole at 12. They were shipwrecked four days his first season, but that experience didn’t deter him. Paul worked as a Teamster during the construction of the Trans Alaska Pipeline, where he met his first wife. Together they had a daughter, Jawea, in 1980. He used his Teamster earnings to purchase his first boat. A successful salmon fisherman, Paul fished in Kodiak, Prince William Sound, and Chignik. In his earlier years he also participated in the shrimp, crab and herring fisheries. One of his Kodiak seining highlights was making a set with over 40,000 pounds of red salmon. He plugged his boat and had to radio his dad to pick up the remaining 20,000 pounds. He taught his craft of commercial fishing to his son, Storm, born in 1990 with his second wife.
Paul settled in Na’alehu, Hawaii, with his wife Jisel and their son Ryker, born in 2012, where he bought a macadamia nut farm. In his earlier years, Paul travelled the world, built five homes, three boats, and raised his children between Alaska, Big Island of Hawaii, and Port Townsend, Washington. He always enjoyed being a dad. He was proud to share news of Jawea and Storm’s athletic talents, career accomplishments and his grandchildren. Paul was a lover of love, adventure, music, nature, long walks, bodysurfing, sports, sweatpants, good weed and delicious cookies. He found great happiness living on the farm with Jisel and playing with Ryker in paradise.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Ole and Mary Harder; is survived by wife Jisel, sons Ryker (Na’alehu), Storm (Kodiak); daughter Jawea, her husband Marcus, grandchildren: Zaelee, Arisa, Mason and Omari (Renton); sisters Kristine Harder, Lisa Weitfeld; niece and nephews, Shane Wietfeld, Michael and Laura Heumann; his sweet dog Zinnia; and many good life-long friends. Paul’s big smile and sense of humor will be greatly missed. Paul’s Celebration of Life is deferred to a later date.
