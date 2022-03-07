The headline for last Wednesday’s Kodiak Mirror, “RECORD HEAT” got my attention. When I read those two words, part of me felt sad because it might be caused by climate change. The other part of me was glad — soil would be thawing. Let the garden season begin.
Soil, more specifically, healthy soil, is all the garden buzz these days, and for good reason. If you get your soil right, everything else starts falling into place. Besides, healthy soil even contains natural antidepressants. The bacterium Mycobacterium vaccae is the substance that’s been under study and has been found to mirror the effect on our neurons that drugs like Prozac provide. Studies show that it may stimulate serotonin production, which makes you relaxed and happier.
So, what is soil? Most people think of soil as dirt. When I first started gardening back in 1985 (or was it ‘86?) I perceived “dirt” as the opposite of “clean.”
Dirt was something that messed up your car, gets tracked into the house or tree roots hold onto for life. Dirt was something to be washed off things — washed off clothes, washed off hiking boots, washed off dogs, washed off my hands.
After a few years of gardening, dirt is no longer a problem to do battle with. It’s now synonymous with “life.”
A handful of dirt is not a potential contaminant so much as it is a place where thousands of interesting things are going on. Think of dirt as home to billions of neighbors you didn’t know you had.
Little creatures are crawling about, microbes are gobbling up things, and complex chemical reactions as well as forms of communicating (new science, folks!) are taking place.
Life is being created. Mind you, I still rinse the dirt, (OK, soil for those of you wincing at my use of the word “dirt”) off my spinach, but I see dirt differently. And thanks to recent, amazing discoveries by soil scientists, healthy soil and soil rejuvenation has become a critical piece in solving climate change.
“Soil is the key to everything when growing healthy plants — successful rooting, vigorous growth, great harvests, weed, pest and disease control,” says Dr. Elaine Ingham.
Ingham has advanced our knowledge about the “soil food web” for over four decades. As the founder of the Soil Food Web School (soilfoodweb.com), she is widely recognized as the world’s foremost soil biologist. In fact, Ingham coined the phrase, “soil food web.”
Several years ago, National Public Radio (NPR) ran a story about soil and our understanding, or lack of it. If you were to go out to the garden and scoop up a tablespoon of soil, you’d be balancing billions of microscopic organisms. It might sound like a stretch, but life on Earth, especially the growing of food, depends on these microbes. Scientists don’t even have names for most of them, much less a description.
That’s changing, slowly, thanks to researchers like Ingham and now Noah Fierer at the University of Colorado-Boulder. Fierer think microbes have lived in obscurity for too long.
“They do a lot of important things for us, directly or indirectly, and I hope they get the respect they deserve,” he says.
These microbes create fertile soils, help plants grow, consume and release carbon dioxide, oxygen and other vital elements. But unless you are a soil geek, they do it all anonymously.
According to Fierer, who published his findings in the journal Science, microbes are difficult to study, in part, because most of them refuse to grow anywhere but in the dirt (go figure) “so we can’t take them out of soil and study them in the lab.” Some scientists go so far as calling the community of soil microbes a “black box.” You can’t see inside.
Fierer and other scientists, however, have come up with new ways to open up that box just a little. They collect samples of soil and extract all the DNA contained in that sample, from all the organisms living there.
That’s a lot of diversity, even in a small sample. “Thousands of bacterial species can be found in a given teaspoon of soil,” Fierer says.
They study the DNA in each sample and then catalog the many different kinds of microbes that live in that sample. So far, some 500 microbes have made the “most wanted list.” Thing is, these same microbes don’t have a species name. They’re, well, un-described.
What’s cool is that the microbes show up in large numbers in soil samples from deserts and grassy prairies to bogs and forests.
What can we learn by studying teensy-weensy critters? New science, brought to our awareness by researchers such as Dr. Elaine, we now know that microbes play a crucial role in what makes things tick in the root zone and beyond.
Did I say, new science? I’m not entirely correct here. As I read recently in the delightful book, The Heartbeat of Trees, by bestselling author Peter Wohlleben, Charles Darwin had studied plant roots. Even back then he postulated that the tips might function like the brains of simple animals. Roots containing “tiny brains”?
That’s a topic for a future column. If you’re curious but can’t wait, check out the book from your favorite local public library.
Meanwhile, the next time you scrape dirt off your shoes, don’t think of it as a bother, but a blessing.
GARDEN CALENDAR
Want to know what varieties do well in Kodiak? Go to the Kodiak Growers Facebook group and scroll down for the Excel spreadsheet posted there.
LATE WINTER LAWN CARE
Don’t be too anxious to rake your lawn “clean” of twigs, spruce tips, cones and winter debris. It can do more harm than good. Raking or treading on soggy turf causes long-term damage by compressing (squeezing) air spaces, a major highway for air, nutrients and water.
Seeds to start (8 to 12) weeks before planting outside):
Celery, onion (bulb) and green onions, tomatoes (for greenhouse growing), thyme, chamomile (German), feverfew, valerian, catnip, snapdragons, alyssum, petunia, sage, daisy, calendula.
Check out my new YouTube channel called, It’s Never Too Late at www.youtube.com/ItsNeverTooLate. Got a garden question, get it off your chest! mygarden@alaska.net.
