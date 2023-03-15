It is a cold but sunny day, and I started it with a walk in the woods behind our house. Sunshine filtered through the green moss on the old tree branches and reflected off frozen puddles and ponds. Some birds ventured to announce the hope of spring in the air. Yet, my mind is on something inherently not natural: money. 

Most of our lives are penetrated by the idea of money. More than just being a currency to exchange services and resources between individuals, the idea of money has become a gauge for success, personal value, security and future promise. The two sides of every coin — or the binary nature of the electronic idea of money — is that line between have and have not. However, the very reason money is so important is that in order to fully enjoy life one has to become independent of it, thus pushing the question to need or need not. 

