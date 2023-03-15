It is a cold but sunny day, and I started it with a walk in the woods behind our house. Sunshine filtered through the green moss on the old tree branches and reflected off frozen puddles and ponds. Some birds ventured to announce the hope of spring in the air. Yet, my mind is on something inherently not natural: money.
Most of our lives are penetrated by the idea of money. More than just being a currency to exchange services and resources between individuals, the idea of money has become a gauge for success, personal value, security and future promise. The two sides of every coin — or the binary nature of the electronic idea of money — is that line between have and have not. However, the very reason money is so important is that in order to fully enjoy life one has to become independent of it, thus pushing the question to need or need not.
My interest and specialty is not in money for its own sake, but in the natural world and how it is affected by the assignment of monetary value to its life forms. In this context even the language changes from animals to resources, from killing fish to harvesting, and from cutting down trees to forestry.
Most of us here in Kodiak upon reading this will automatically connect to personal memories of enjoying the ocean, the beach or the mountains in this naturally beautiful home we share. For millions of people who live in the big cities of this world, these experiences are not a part of daily life.
The commute to work in those places is not a drive along an amazing coastline with snow-covered mountains in the background, but a crowded subway train. The view from their office window is not a sunrise over the glittering water of the Pacific, but a busy parking lot. And the sounds are not those of eagles screeching, but that of traffic and ambulance sirens.
Yet, those millions of minds working in the metropolitan cities of the world are managing monetary systems that influence what happens everywhere. I read an article where the author suggested that we needed a new cryptocurrency as an interspecies money, so that all the other species that we share this planet with have a part in the big fight for the allocation of resources, which have been assigned monetary equivalents and are traded by humans as if it were all ours for the taking.
I don’t understand how this would work, but I appreciate the concern for other species and the realization that our current approach to technology is inherently leading us away from the connection to nature.
A search into the question of whether animals use any form of currency in exchange for goods or services determines that animals do not have any concept of money. However, there are examples of monkeys learning the concept of money from human trainers. In one group of experimental animals, a monkey that had been taught to pay for food with a token went on to pay another for sexual pleasures, thus creatively expanding the concept to create prostitution.
Yet the question remains about whether animals in the wild use a bartering system, which is the precursor to monetary currency. The answer depends on one’s view of what qualifies as bartering.
In birds, courtship rituals often involve bringing gifts of food or nesting materials to the prospective mate. This would probably qualify more as a gift than a payment. Between species, there are many examples of a smaller animal — for example, a fox — scouting out a food source — for example, a seal pup — so that a larger animal like a polar bear can make a kill.
Afterwards, the fox gets a share of the leftovers, which could be seen as a payment for scouting services. In ecology these types of interactions between species to the benefit of both are called symbiosis. One could argue that mutually beneficial symbiotic relationships are a simple form of bartering.
Recently I saw a documentary about the mycelium network that penetrates the forest floor and forms an underground connection between trees. The mycelium could also transport certain nutrients from one location to another tree that was lacking them.
The documentary claimed that the mycelium was the forests’ information network. The trees, in turn, were sending some of the sugars produced from photosynthesis in the sunlit canopy toward the mycelium for energy. It may be a stretch, but it sounds to me like trees are paying their internet bills!
It is undeniable that the lack of money can put a damper on our happiness when we can’t pay for our open internet bill, our medical bills or the groceries. If the incoming money is insufficient to cover the bills, we become stressed and that affects our ability to feel happy. The question of whether money makes people happy has been studied for a long time.
One famous study found that the answer was that happiness increased up to a certain amount, when all immediate bills and wishes were satisfied, but made little difference beyond that. A newer study raised the saturation level up significantly.
The problem with studies like this is that they are rarely using the same parameters and questions so that the conclusions can be interpreted one way or another. What defines “happiness”? And more importantly, is there only one way to define it, or does it depend on the person? In other words, what makes me happy is not necessarily the same thing that makes you happy. People’s needs change over their lifetime and depending on their personal situation, location, goals and dreams.
I find it helpful to remember that money does not make anyone happy — it is a currency to be exchanged for the things we need in life. Can money buy happiness? If there was an easy answer the question would not have been around for as long as the concept of money. I suggest you ask the monkey that re-invented prostitution about whether it worked for him.
A more productive question is: What makes you happy? If you find some answers, I suggest you take a step toward doing more of it. It is an amazing day out there. Enjoy it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.