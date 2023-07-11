As noted in last week’s column, Pacific cod have a narrow band of temperatures in which their eggs can survive. Once hatched, juveniles and adults can stand a much wider temperature range.
But this deadly bottleneck in the beginning of the Pacific cod’s life cycle means that the areas in the ocean where those perfect temperatures, or “thermally suitable spawning habitat,” occur are vital to their success.
It’s thought that high temperatures in traditional cod spawning habitat were the cause of the Gulf of Alaska cod crash that led to the closure of the directed fishery in 2020. If warming trends continue, thermally suitable spawning habitat in the Gulf of Alaska could become very scarce in the future.
But what about the Pacific cod in the Bering Sea? They also need a narrow thermal window for spawning success. Traditionally, spawning has occurred in specific areas along the Eastern Bering Sea shelf. Could cooler waters in the north provide new spawning habitat, or will Bering Sea cod face a thermal cliff as well?
The Eastern Bering Sea shelf is a place of fantastic biological diversity and productivity. Nutrient-rich waters flow into it, driven by the global “conveyor belt” of currents, bringing in a constant supply of the nitrate, phosphate and silicate necessary for life.
Commercial fisheries remove up to 2 million tons of bottom fish yearly between the Southeastern shelf and the Aleutian Islands. But things are changing up there. “Borealization,” or the movement of species to the north in search of cooler habitat as a response to warming, has already been observed in other subarctic species.
A team of scientists decided to crunch a whole bunch of numbers to find out if Pacific cod spawning habitat, being temperature dependent, might also move north. It’s important to recognize that, until now, Pacific cod spawning habitat in the Bering Sea has been limited as much by persistent cold water to the north as encroaching warm water from the south. Their ideal spawning habitat has always been sandwiched in between. Researchers wanted to know if new spawning habitats in waters that are too cool now could replace traditional spawning habitats as they become too warm.
A report titled “Predicting Pacific cod thermal spawning habitat in a changing climate,” published in The ICES Journal of Marine Science, predicts that “winter bottom waters on the southeastern Bering Sea shelf are predicted to warm considerably by the end of the century. …”
To peer into that warmer future, researchers created scenarios that estimated the amount of warming under different levels of future emissions. The scenarios showed that as temperatures warm, current spawning habitat will become too hot for egg survival, but that “overall, the thermal spawning habitat suitability index, while highly variable over the entire period, is projected to increase by the end of the century.”
In fact, “compared to 1970, the thermal spawning habitat suitability index is predicted to increase by over 119% and 179% under the low and high emission scenarios, respectively.” Spawning habitat, which is now concentrated on the outer shelf edge, is expected to creep to the north and east, onto the middle and inner shelves.
However, even under the most extreme warming scenarios the northern Bering Sea will remain too cold for successful cod spawning in this century. So there is still a line of cold water to the north the cod will not be able to cross.
And just because it looks like there will be suitable spawning temperatures in new places on the shelf, that does not mean that all the other conditions necessary for juvenile cod survival will occur there, like conveniently located plankton blooms composed of nutritious copepods, and currents that sweep baby cod into protected nurseries.
Still, overall it’s a hopeful result. Study co-author Lauren Rogers said: “Pacific cod in the Gulf of Alaska was a sad story. As it warms there, it’s less and less likely to be suitable habitat for spawning. But warming will actually increase the amount of habitat where Pacific cod can spawn and hatch in the Bering Sea. In some ways, it’s a good news story.”
Sockeye salmon continue to swim into Kodiak area rivers. On Sunday, 8,648 red salmon were counted in Chignik, for a total of 406,503 fish so far this year. That’s a bit above last year’s mark of 396,778 on this date, and the highest number since the 422,406 counted in 2015.
Of the sockeye counted in Chignik last weekend, 3,125 were late-run fish, for a total of 40,332 late run reds so far this year, which is less than last year’s mark of 53,724, but still above the 10-year average. In the Karluk River on Sunday, 179 sockeye were spotted for a total of 180,924 so far this year. At Saltery Creek on Sunday, 365 sockeye swam upstream, for a total of 3,314 this year. Zero red salmon were seen at the Buskin River on Sunday. A total of only 1,355 sockeye have been spotted going up the Buskin this year, compared to 6,209 last year, and 12,151 in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.