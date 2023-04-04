Well, I finally got caught by COVID. I had been eluding the dreaded virus for so long I was beginning to wonder if I was one of the few who somehow never do get it.
No such luck. Fistfulls of phlegm began flying from my face on the first night, along with a slight fever. As I dozed among the crumpled tissues, I had a fever-driven dream. I found myself back on deck during Kodiak’s derby days, when fishing for halibut was a race.
It was a halibut opener in the 1980s, and I was back on the Winona J, a wide, sturdy, 70-foot steel boat owned and operated by the Kellow brothers, originally from Tillamook, Oregon. The number of fishermen participating in the Gulf of Alaska halibut fishery had grown quickly in those years, as stocks rode a sharp upswing.
Halibut openers had shrunk to furious 24-hour periods, during which millions of pounds were landed. Back then everyone with so much as a motorized bathtub and a permit went fishing for halibut.
In the days leading up to a derby opener, Kodiak was a frenzy of activity. Boats jockeyed around the docks loading bait, ice and groceries. In the harbor, crews in orange rain gear baited big round circle hooks with chunks of salmon the size of cigarette packs.
On the Winona J we stood around the giant table, filling wooden boxes with baited, snap-on setups. In later years deckhands on the Winona J would be protected by the so-called Winona Dome, a mighty aluminum deck shelter under which a sophisticated longline operation was supported by a system of tub racks, baiting stations and a custom-built cleaning table with drains and rinse hoses.
But back then it was just an open deck and the giant table. We had constructed the giant table ourselves from scrap wood at the warehouse, mainly 2x6es, 4x4s and ¾-inch, marine-grade plywood, tacked together with a generous number of railroad spike-sized six penny nails. I would estimate the giant table weighed about a thousand pounds, and covered an area the size of a pickleball court.
The other piece of equipment on deck was an enormous steel snap-on reel, upon which was wound miles of leaded line. The Winona J would switch to fixed gear a few years later, but back then we used a mammoth snap-on system. In a fixed-gear longline system, tubs full of baited gear are tied together and set from the stern through a chute.
Snap-on gear uses pre-baited hooks on leaders, which are attached to the line one at a time as the line spools off the reel and down into the water. This system is a standard for small boats today, using small reels and a few hundred hooks. But back then we valued volume. We baited 10,000 palm-sized halibut hooks and stacked them carefully into stackable wood boxes so we could set them all out in a few hours on opening day, driving the boat full speed ahead.
As we baited in town the weather got worse and worse. The Department of Fish and Game had the option of postponing the start for bad weather but the forecast seemed fishable, if not comfortable, so the fleet pounded out to the grounds and waited for the bell.
By the time noon came around the weather had become what fishermen euphemistically call “snotty.” As we set the gear waves broke over us, snarling the carefully stacked set-ups. Still, we unwound them and got all the gear set, glad we weren’t on a smaller vessel. An hour later, as we began to haul, the weather had deteriorated to a level best described by a term I can’t use here, but which rhymes with “snitty.”
But the fishing was good. Hook after hook was coming up with big halibut, flapping like crazy. The deck was checkered into big bins, and we dragged the 40- and 50-pound flatfish into them. Some of us began to try to clean the fish, and loaded up the giant table with halibut. We soon discovered that frisky waves from the port side of the boat dashed any fish we put on the table back onto the deck. So we cleaned them one at a time, leaning protectively over each fish, while the boat slogged into a choppy 15-foot sea. After a few hours the deck was full of fish and we struggled to hold our places at the table, knee-deep in sloshing halibut, while we carefully removed their innards with sharp Green River knives.
Twenty hours later, as we hauled the last hooks aboard, we were buried in halibut. The deck checkers were full, and some fish had been sent into the back tank for later retrieval. Once the final flag was hauled aboard we started the long run to Homer, in the trough all the way. Coffee and peanut butter sandwiches fueled us through the night.
As we worked, the giant table began to move with the weather. It swayed in the trough, just a little at first, then more and more obviously. Our carpentry skills apparently did not extend to the use of cross bracing. The weight of the 10,000 snap-on set ups in a single pile on the giant table pulled it back and forth as the boat lurched in the ditch. We were like zombies, swaying in the trough along with the table, methodically eviscerating fish as we listened to Van Halen over the loudhailer. Luckily, neither we nor the giant table fell over completely.
As dawn broke the next day we hosed down the deck, and ourselves, and went inside for a nap before landing in Homer. There we were subject to a barrage of bidders at the dock, each with different offers. Some featured deal sweeteners like free unloading, cash and whiskey. The package we accepted featured all of those things, plus transportation to and from Alice’s Champagne Palace for a much-needed refortification.
As my fever fizzled, the dream lingered, a shadowy memory of a time gone, and never to return. Hope I can say the same thing about COVID.
