Well, I finally got caught by COVID. I had been eluding the dreaded virus for so long I was beginning to wonder if I was one of the few who somehow never do get it. 

No such luck. Fistfulls of phlegm began flying from my face on the first night, along with a slight fever. As I dozed among the crumpled tissues, I had a fever-driven dream. I found myself back on deck during Kodiak’s derby days, when fishing for halibut was a race. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.