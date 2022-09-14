On April 6, 1806, Nikolai Rezanov, the Russian Czar’s Chamberlain in Alaska, sailed into San Francisco Bay on the Juno, an 83-foot, three-masted ship. Rezanov’s immediate and obvious mission was to save the Russian colony in Sitka from impending starvation by trading goods on board the ship to the Spanish in California for food.

Rezanov was also scouting the California coast for a place to establish a Russian colony that could produce its own grain and beef and solve Russian Alaska’s perennial food supply problem without having to deal with the Spanish. Such a colony would also give the Russians and their Alutiiq hunters access to the still plentiful California sea otters, animals which were rapidly being hunted out in Alaska.

