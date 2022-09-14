On April 6, 1806, Nikolai Rezanov, the Russian Czar’s Chamberlain in Alaska, sailed into San Francisco Bay on the Juno, an 83-foot, three-masted ship. Rezanov’s immediate and obvious mission was to save the Russian colony in Sitka from impending starvation by trading goods on board the ship to the Spanish in California for food.
Rezanov was also scouting the California coast for a place to establish a Russian colony that could produce its own grain and beef and solve Russian Alaska’s perennial food supply problem without having to deal with the Spanish. Such a colony would also give the Russians and their Alutiiq hunters access to the still plentiful California sea otters, animals which were rapidly being hunted out in Alaska.
Rezanov had bought the Juno in Sitka the previous October from a 24-year old Rhode Island sea captain, John deWolf, who had left New England in August 1804, rounded Cape Horn, and arrived in Alaska in August 1805, loaded with hardware, rum, tobacco, beads, dried beef, firearms and cotton cloth.
The Juno’s Rhode Island owners had tasked deWolf with trading the goods for sea otter skins on the Northwest Coast, selling them in Canton, China, for silk, nankeen cotton cloth, painted china dinnerware and firecrackers, and bringing those luxuries back to New England, where they would be worth a fortune.
But when Rezanov saw the Juno sail into Sitka he realized the ship might provide the means for getting to California. After some stiff bargaining from deWolf, Rezanov bought the ship and the last third of her cargo with a $54,000 draft on the Russian American Co., $13,000 worth of sea otter pelts, a fully rigged, armed and supplied Russian brig, and a letter of safe passage for deWolf to St. Petersburg and thence home to New England.
The cash, furs and ship Rezanov traded for the Juno were worth twice what the ship and its cargo were worth in Rhode Island. deWolfe eventually made it to St. Petersburg, collected on the note, and got himself back to Rhode Island, where he abandoned the sea, became a farmer, married one of Herman Melville’s aunts, and lived a long and prosperous life. He died in his bed in 1872 at the age of 93.
In San Francisco Bay, the Spanish were wary of Rezanov and the Russian presence in their lightly guarded California colony. The colonial authorities in Mexico had forbidden the California Spanish from trading with the Russians, but the Juno needed repairs, which the Spanish allowed. And while the ship was laid up the Russians injected a dose of welcome social brilliance into the small settlement of Yerba Buena, on the site of the future city of San
Francisco, and Castillo San Joaquin, the nearby fort whose cannons guarded the entrance to the bay.
The Spanish Commandant of Castillo San Joaquin was Don José Dario Arguello, who had a raft of handsome children, including a son and several daughters. The Arguellos were charming and friendly and led the local social hierarchy. The light of the family was 15-year-old Concepcion, who everyone called “Concha.” She was beautiful and lively and not particularly shy.
Dances and dinners and outings with the Russian officers ensued. Nikolai Rezanov, a veteran of St. Petersburg’s imperial court and angling for a way to open a trade relationship with the Spanish, was a big fish in the small social pond at Castillo San Joaquin. He could be intense and calculating, essential qualities for the Czar’s man in America, but at 41, he was also handsome and tall and charming when he chose.
By 1806, however, after a hard three-year journey from Mother Russia to Alaska and then California, Rezanov was physically exhausted. He also still bore the emotional scars of losing his 21-year-old wife Anna in childbirth, three years before.
While Rezanov genuinely grieved for his young wife, her death had bestowed the Russian American Co. shares she had inherited as the daughter of Gregory Shelikof, one of the original company founders, to Rezanov. The wealth and power of these shares gave Rezanov access at court and conceivably led to his appointment as the Czar’s Chamberlain and point man in California.
And then, while Rezanov negotiated with the Spanish authorities over a possible trade agreement by day and dined and danced in local Spanish society by night, this sad and worldly older man and Commandant Arguello’s daughter Concha grew closer. Perhaps it was Rezanov’s physical and emotional vulnerability which pulled Concha’s heart, or maybe he was simply a dazzling and overwhelming presence to a young and inexperienced girl, but regardless, and perhaps inevitably, Concha fell deeply in love.
Rezanov’s feelings are harder to know. Though he was obviously attracted to Concha, perhaps even he could not untangle his scarred emotional history, his feelings for Concha, and the aims of his government mission. In a secret report to St. Petersburg, Rezanov revealed that while his feelings for the girl were “not conceived in great passion,” he still felt “remnants of feelings which were in the past a source of happiness in my life,” apparently a sideways reference to memories of Anna. Acting on what seemed to be these genuine feelings and intending to behave honorably toward Concha, he asked her to marry him.
And yet, the calculating nature of Rezanov was not absent from his affections for the girl, and in letters to St. Petersburg he revealed an intention to use the marriage to secure a trading agreement with the Spaniards and cement a business relationship between the Russian American Co. and the Spanish government in California. It was a complicated business of head and heart, but as must have been obvious to everyone at Castillo San Joaquin, except maybe to Concha, strategic marriages like this one — solidifying relations between families and kingdoms — had a long and not always unhappy history in the world.
Commandant Arguello and his wife, however, were stunned at the idea of Rezanov marrying their daughter. Marrying a non-Catholic Orthodox Russian was a large problem for them, but so, too, was the thought of their Concha sailing away, perhaps never to be seen again, when Rezanov finished his business in California.
For her part, Concha stood adamant in her intention to marry Rezanov. The parents played for time by enlisting the priests to send a letter to Rome asking for advice, a strategy guaranteed to take several years. And despite Rezanov’s dismissal of the religious difference as a pertinent issue, he himself would need the Czar’s approval to marry the daughter of a Spanish military official. He settled for a written agreement of betrothal, subject to approval by the Pope and the Czar.
Over the weeks that followed Rezanov became an unofficial member of the Arguello family, while still trying to negotiate a trade agreement with the Spanish authorities. Good relations abounded, and the Spanish governor conceded a one-time deal to trade the goods in the Juno’s hold for food for Alaska, but granted no long-term agreement.
On May 21, six weeks after her arrival in San Francisco Bay, the Juno set sail for Sitka.
Rezanov sailed with her, bound for St. Petersburg and an audience with the Czar. Rezanov’s trip to Russia and back, and the Pope’s permission to wed, if it could be granted, would take two or three years.
The residents of Castillo San Joaquin waved from the shore. Concha vowed to wait. On the voyage to Kamchatka Rezanov wrote a long report describing his grand vision of a Russian American California, an empire of cattle and grain and timber and trade, fueled with Chinese labor and thousands of Russian immigrants. That vision, minus the Russian immigrants but including the Chinese workers, would materialize a few decades later, but it would be Americans, not Russians or Spanish, who would make it happen. And of course Rezanov knew nothing about the gold in the Sacramento River, the discovery of which would trigger a tsunami of Americans in 1848.
From Petropavlovsk, Rezanov set out across the Siberian wastes, escorted by Cossack riders. In March 1807, he fell from a horse and suffered a concussion. His riders took him to Krasnoyarsk, a nearby town, where he died shortly thereafter.
Had Rezanov lived, it is entirely possible that his energy and abilities could have driven the creation of the Russian colonial empire he imagined on the West Coast of America. The Spanish were weak and the Americans were decades away from the power to do what they eventually accomplished in California. Lacking other champions for such an endeavor in St. Petersburg, Rezanov’s vision died with him.
Concha, María de la Concepción Marcela Argüello y Moraga, reportedly learned of Rezanov’s death a year later in a letter from Alexander Baranov, writing from Sitka. Legend has it she did not learn the full details until 1843, when the British head of the Hudson’s Bay Co., Sir George Simoson, came through Yerba Buena. She rejected all suitors and never married and though she never took formal vows, she eventually lived the life of a nun. She died in the Dominican community in Benicia, Calif., in 1857 at the age of 66.
In 2000, a memorial service was held in Krasnoyarsk for Rezanov and a white cross was placed over his grave. An inscription on one side read, “Nickolai Petrovich Rezanov 1764 —
1807. I will never forget you,” and on the other side — “Maria Concepcion de Arguello 1791 — 1857. I will see you never more.”
In Russia the story of Nikolai and Concha is well known — a tragic tale appealing to every synapse of the Russian fondness for disastrous endings. The story has inspired novels, poems, a ballet and even a rock opera whose plot is not limited by the facts. But the bones of the story require no embellishment to resonate in the heart of anyone who has ever lost a love.
Sources:
“Russians in California,” Alan Temko, American Heritage Magazine, April 1960.
“The Voyage of Nor’west John,” George Howe, American Heritage Magazine, April 1959
