By CALEB OSWELL
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting grant applications from Native people groups for the Indigenous Animals Harvesting Grant Program.
The program is providing $50 million to help Native tribes harvest, process, store, transport, sell and distribute indigenous animals such as reindeer, moose and salmon.
The program prioritizes applications focusing on strengthening food access from indigenous animals.
This grant is the first of its kind and may only be a one-time opportunity, according to Joanna Cappeto, public affairs specialist for USDA Rural Development.
“The Indigenous Animals Harvesting and Meat Processing Grant Program is what people in Alaska have been asking for, for a long time. The possibilities that will be seized through this funding opportunity are incredibly exciting. Many Alaskans have been working hard to preserve culturally and spiritually significant foods. This recognition and realized funding will accelerate that work,” said State Director for Rural Development Julia Hnilicka, in a statement.
The funds are coming from the federal government after many requests from Native tribes nationwide who didn’t qualify for other traditional meat processing grants or business development grants. The program is designed to be very flexible to meet the needs of tribal organizations, according to Cappeto.
“With no match requirement, and no minimum or maximum grant request, the USDA’s Indigenous Animals Harvesting and Meat Processing Grant Program is intended to be flexible to the funding needs of tribes,” said State Director for Rural Development Julia Hnilicka.
The grant aims to support subsistence-based indigenous animal harvesting and preserve cultural traditions of Native groups throughout the U.S., including Alaska.
“Advocates for years have been wanting better access to tools, equipment and resources to achieve food security for their communities, so this grant program can be one more tool in their toolbox to achieve food sovereignty,” Cappeto said.
The program’s website gives several examples of projects that could be funded by this program. Projects such as renovating outdated facilities, increasing species volume, constructing holding pens, building or expanding harvesting and processing facilities, or creating cold storage for facilities could all be potential projects funded by this grant.
The USDA is currently accepting grant applications but hasn’t yet heard from Kodiak tribes or received applications, according to Cappeto. The application timeframe closes on July 19.
Technical assistance is available for tribes to work through project ideas and applications. More information on the program and how to apply is available at usda.gov/iag.
