“So, how long have you been writing a garden column?” asked one of our bed-and-breakfast guests.
“About 27 years,” I said, passing the granola.
“Do you ever run out of things to write about?” she said, reaching for a banana.
“Nope. Never do,” I said. “There are always new recipes, new research to cover, or something inspiring to share.
“Just the other day I was standing in line at the store and someone showed me a photo of a sickly cabbage seedling. ‘What’s going on here?’” they asked. “Or, I find a cool recipe… .”
“What are you writing about this week?”
“Well, there’s so much going on right now, but I’m thinking radishes, strawberries and... root maggots.”
Silence.
And then, “Would someone pass the coffee, please?”
MIXING STRAWBERRIES AND RADISHES
It’s mid-summer, and strawberries are beginning to show red in local gardens, farmers markets and grocery stores. Radishes, too. Now you’d think strawberries and radishes would never share the same serving bowl, but what the heck. Let’s give it a try.
First of all, radishes no longer occupy the sidelines of dinner plates. Radishes are a cruciferous veggie, which means like broccoli, cabbage and kale, they are members of one of the best families of vegetables for cancer prevention. (The other family is the allium family — garlic, onions and leeks).
Radishes grow and mature in just four weeks. (Add another week for this summer’s weather). Which means you’re not too late to grow a batch in your halibut tub, hoop house or outdoor garden. Like all root crops, fluffy soil is critical. And keep the soil evenly moist.
Here is a salad recipe that will help you fall in love with radishes:
Strawberry-Radish-Orange Salad
2 cups strawberries, hulled and quartered
2 oranges
6 radishes, sliced thin
1/2 cup chopped green onions or chives
4 teaspoons lemon juice
1 TBL sugar
Mixed salad greens
Your favorite vinegar-based dressing
Salt and pepper
Peel oranges and cut sections into bite-size chunks. In a medium bowl, combine strawberries, orange sections, radishes, green onions, lemon juice, and sugar. Let stand at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes to allow flavors to blend. In a large bowl, toss greens with dressing. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Arrange greens mixture on plates or single platter and spoon strawberry mixture on top of salad greens. Serve with a smile.
ROOT MAGGOTS?
OH, NO!
Now let’s move on to the not-so-appetizing topics, starting with root maggots. Remember the photo I saw in the grocery store line? It was of a cabbage seedling and roots. Except there weren’t many roots. Just a bare brown stem with tiny tunnels carved into it. The culprit: Root maggots, white maggot-worms about ¼- to ⅓-inch long.
The adult stage of the cabbage maggot is a fly that resembles a small housefly. Flies overwintering in the soil emerge in the spring to mate and lay eggs near the stems of young seedlings. The larvae emerge from the eggs and burrow down into the root zone where they feed for several weeks.
How do you know if your cabbages, broccoli, kale or cauliflowers are infested? One of your first clues is that they wilt during the heat of the day, and recover somewhat at night or in cool weather.
TO PREVENT AND CONTROL ROOT
MAGGOTS
Prevent adult flies from laying eggs near young plants. Set up hoops over the raised beds and then cover the hoops with garden fabric or tulle. Stretch the fabric nice and tight without any entrance holes.
You can also place collars around the seedling to prevent the maggot flies from laying their eggs near the plants. Cut 4-inch diameter collars out of flexible cutting boards, tar paper or old carpeting. Add a slit to the center of each collar. Lay it flat on the soil surface around each plant you want to protect from maggots.
Some gardeners have success by mounding wood ashes, cayenne pepper or diatomaceous earth around plant stems to repel the adult flies.
If you suspect root maggot activity, uproot a few plants and check the roots. Destroy any plants that prove to be infected. And, finally, after harvesting (this is very important!), pull out the roots of cabbage-family crops and destroy them to prevent these pests from overwintering in your garden.
And remember to rotate your crops! This is your first line of defense.
I’ll leave you with this quote from the musical, “The Fantasticks”.
“Plant a radish, get a radish, never any doubt. That’s why I love vegetables, you know what they’re about!”
Have a great week!
For organic gardening tips, fun recipes, and more find Marion at:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegardenerscoach/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheGardenersCoach
Do you have a gardening question? marion@gardenerscoach.com
