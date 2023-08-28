Did you know, a bumblebee is only ever 40 minutes away from starvation?
That’s right. As our towns and cities expand, develop and grow, it’s fast becoming harder for bumblebees to find their next meal.
Around the world, wild patches, once filled with dandelion, clover, and poppy, have become few and far between. Monoculture — the growing of thousands of acres of a single commercial crop such as soybeans, corn and wheat — has all but destroyed natural spaces of mixed grasses, wildflowers and what we’d often classify as weeds or unimportant plants.
However, as these vital habitats become more disconnected, bumblebees and other crucial pollinators struggle to find a regular supply of pollen and nectar, risking starvation.
Why am I bringing up the topic of bumblebees in late summer?
Two reasons...
First, if your broccoli or kale bolts (goes to flower) resist the temptation to yank it out right away. Continue harvesting the leaves, (yes, folks, broccoli leaves are edible) and leave the plants in the ground until the flowers are withered and “done.”
While overwintering, your kale might provide bragging rights for who can harvest leaves the longest going into the winter, but do NOT leave your brassicas (cabbage family) plants in the ground over the winter.
The same goes for kale, broccoli, turnip, brussels sprouts, radish, napa cabbage, kohlrabi, cauliflower and bok choy.
Doing so invites root maggots, a pest which, globally, causes some of the most extensive damage to crops.
Once your plants develop root maggots, it can be years before the coast is clear. Crop rotation and removing crops at the end of the season is your best defense against root maggots and many other pests and diseases.
OK, now that I’ve scared the pants off you, let’s go to reason No. 2, which circles back to bumblebees:
New bumblebee queens need to eat!
NEW bumblebee queens?
You may have recently noticed a flurry of big bees buzzing around.
Now is a great time to spot new queens. At this time of year, bumblebee nests begin producing offspring which are NOT workers but new bumblebee queens.
New bumblebee queens can be seen feeding on flowers to build up body fat to hibernate over winter. If there is still lots of food available — as in kale blossoms, snapdragons, pansies, and lobelia — the new queens will have a much better chance of surviving the winter and starting new nests next spring.
Here’s a bumblebee queen checklist:
— Much larger (robust!) than males and workers
— Appear “fresh out of the wrapper” with neat hair and shiny wings
— Often have a louder, deeper buzz due to their larger size
— Have halibut hook-looking pollen baskets (shiny, flattish segments) on their hind legs
Now is also a good time to be thinking about making compost. A 3x3x3-foot bin is ideal for getting a batch hot. I made a compost batch the other day from seaweed, stable scraps (from the Baptist Mission), leaves, grass clippings, and food scraps. Within just two days, the temperature soared to 160 degrees F.
Stay on top of weeding in your raised beds to avoid overwintering of winter cress, perennial grass runners and clover.
Begin the process of cleaning up the garden — not too radical, just ease into it. Consider allowing some flowers to go to seed. Annual flowers such as calendula will drop seeds, overwinter and re-sprout next spring. Seed heads also provide valuable nourishment for overwintering birds.
Prepare raised beds for planting fall garlic and spinach seeds.
Purchase garlic bulbs — any hardneck variety works in Kodiak.
Put up food — freezing, drying, pickling, vinegaring (is that a word?).
Finally, all plants tire and need rest. This renewal process applies to soil as well. There is no better time to boost soil quality than in the fall. And there is no better way to do that than with compost. I’ll follow up with compost tips soon.
Remember, late summer is not the end of the gardening season, but the beginning. The more you tend your garden now, the better off you’ll be next spring. What are you waiting for? With 14 hours of daylight, there’s a lot of living yet to do. Fishing for silvers, hiking, photography, mowing the lawn, enjoying a sunrise, making salmonberry jam. And yes, resting, like a plant.
Have a great week!
