The Endangered Species Act carries a big stick. It is about to come down on the heads of chinook troll fishermen in Southeast Alaska.
Loggers in the Pacific Northwest are familiar with restrictions on the harvest of old-growth forests through the Endangered Species Act to protect the spotted owl. But the case more relevant to Southeast trollers might be that of the snail darter, a small freshwater fish in the perch family that was discovered in the Little Tennessee River during the construction of the Tellico Dam.
The dam was nearing completion in the summer of 1973 when a University of Tennessee biologist discovered the endangered snail darter in an area of the river that would be inundated by the dam. A lawsuit brought by environmentalists asserted that the change would essentially eliminate the snail darter’s habitat, and result in the extinction of the species.
The project was halted as the case wound its way through the courts. Meanwhile, Appropriations Committees in the Senate and House had money in hand that they wanted to use to complete the project. In 1977 the Senate Appropriations Committee wrote that it was in the public interest to complete the dam and that it did not view “the Endangered Species Act as preventing the completion and use of these projects which were well under way at the time the affected species were listed as endangered.”
The case made it all the way to the Supreme Court, which recognized the Endangered Species Act as the preemptive law. They found no exceptions for figuring in “public interest,” or for projects that were already well underway. They determined that the Endangered Species Act had priority over all other “primary missions” of federal agencies. They also found that bodies like Appropriation Committees have no power to overrule the Endangered Species Act. Instead, when approving appropriations legislators must be sure that the funds will be devoted to purposes that are lawful, and not for any purpose forbidden.
Congress reacted by creating the “God Committee” in 1978. It got its name for its power to potentially destroy an entire species. In the case of controversy, a committee of Cabinet-level officials can exempt a specific project or program from the Act, even if it means the extinction of a species.
Ironically, the God Committee ruled in favor of the snail darter. They found the project was not well conceived in the first place, so the benefit to the public was small. In the end Congress passed a specific amendment of the Endangered Species Act to exempt the Tellico project. Snail darters were relocated to another river, and they are now listed as “threatened.”
So the Endangered Species Act is the big dog. Only Congress or the God Committee can challenge it.
Which brings us to a ruling made on Aug. 8 by U.S. District Court Judge Richard A. Jones that ruled that the National Marine Fisheries Service had violated the Endangered Species Act when it published the 2019 Southeast Alaska Biological Opinion (or “2019 SEAK BiOp”). The “SEAK” is the scientific basis for the management plan for the commercial harvests of chinook salmon during the winter and summer seasons in the Southeast Alaska troll fisheries.
A suit brought by the Wild Fish Conservancy argued that NMFS had simply not done the required work to quantify the effect of the removals of chinook salmon on the southern resident killer whale population, a group of Puget Sound whales on the brink that eats mostly chinook salmon.
They also maintained that NMFS had similarly not properly assessed the effects of a hatchery program on wild stocks. The hatchery fish are meant to provide prey for the same endangered whales. But too many hatchery fish can harm wild chinook stocks. The WFS claimed that, again, NMFS had failed to do its homework, in this case to assess the risk of hatchery fish to wild chinook salmon. The court agreed on both counts, and sent the SEAK back to NMFS to fix.
But the question remained: Should the troll fishery and hatchery programs continue while the SEAK is repaired, or should they stop until the science is solidified? On Dec. 13 the court came to its conclusions on both of those questions.
The State of Alaska and the Alaska Trollers Association did not dispute the deficiencies of the SEAK, but asked that both fisheries and hatcheries remain open while the SEAK is fixed. They argued that the economic harm of closing the fishery to fishermen and their communities far outweighed the benefits to southern resident killer whales, and that fish from hatcheries, which are just now producing adults, are producing prey for the whales, thus mitigating the harm of the take by trollers.
The WFC argued that both the fishery and the hatchery program should be halted immediately, as both are based on bad science.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michelle Peterson split her decision. She ruled that while the SEAK is flawed for both the hatcheries and the fishery, the value of the hatchery fish as prey for the endangered whales outweighs the regulatory flaws, since the primary intent of the Endangered Species Act is to protect the species at risk. But for the Southeast trollers no such exemption exists. The Endangered Species Act is the big dog.
It is a good bet this decision will be appealed, but the legal grounds seem pretty thin. In the end the hopes of Southeast trollers for a fishery anytime soon might be down to Congress, or the God Committee.
Among the only species as endangered as southern resident killer whales are northern right whales. The population that lives in Alaskan waters recently had its critical habitat expanded to cover an area stretching from Kodiak Island to the Bering Sea.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
