“Brothers, we do not want you to be ignorant about those who fall asleep, or grieve like the rest of men, who have no hope. We believe that Jesus died and rose again and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in Him. According to the Lord’s own word, we tell you that we who are still alive, who are left till the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord Himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with a trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore encourage each other with these words.” — I Thessalonians 4:13-18
The word “rapture” isn’t in the Bible. Naturally you can search this out in its Greek form or
English use. For me it simply translates, “Snatch Away.”
In the Christian Church, it’s my understanding we have a common use and understanding. When we say rapture it’s a quick reference to these six verses. The Apostle Paul didn’t use the word rapture. He used the phrase “caught up” in Verse 17.
So whether you use rapture, or caught up or snatched away it may simply depend on who you’re talking to about this event. Almost all businesses, agencies, groups, clubs, or churches have their own jargon — special words or expressions that are used and are often hard for outsiders to understand. So in the church it is extremely important not to get locked in to church jargon when sharing the Gospel — Good News of salvation through Christ Jesus.
One of the reasons I chose our opening passage of Scripture is my mind has focused on verse 16 for almost a week, since Pentecost Sunday. “For the Lord Himself will come down from heaven with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God,” has held my attention.
In the Old Testament the types of trumpets I found were shofars, which could be a ram’s horn and/or an antelope horn. The main thing is the horn being from a kosher animal. (Kosher is the Yiddish word meaning proper, to describe something that is correct.)
In the Old Testament book of Numbers 10:1-10, God gave Moses instructions to craft two silver
trumpets for calling the congregation and directing the movements of the camps (12 tribes).
Later on those silver trumpets would also be used during the Divine Service, including the Sabbaths, New Moon, Jubilee cycles and the main festivals like Passover, Pentecost and Tabernacles.
I don’t know about you but one verse can send me on a two-day word search or at least a two hour, “basic need to know search”.
Consider 1 Thessalonians 4:17: “After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever.”
Instantly my mind jumps to the New Testament book of Acts 1:11: “‘Men of Galilee,’ they said,
‘Why do you stand here looking into the sky? This same Jesus, who has been taken from you into heaven, will come back in the same way you have seen Him go into heaven.’”
I’ll save you all the torturous rabbit trails of my mind: What about? What if? And how does? And share the simple siftings of those searches. In the Old Testament book of Numbers 10, in my Bible the full passage is titled, “The Silver Trumpets.”
For this article’s length allow me to share the first two verses: “The Lord said to Moses, ‘Make two trumpets of hammered silver, and use them for calling the community together and for having the camps set out.’”
To my understanding, in the Jewish tradition for that setting one trumpet was blown with a long blast to call all the people to assemble. Short staccato blasts were used in battle and sounded the order to begin movement.
Let’s keep the Scripture of 1 Thessalonians 4 in mind. Silver is the metal that Scripturally represents redemption. Allow me to share a portion of thought I heard from a video study (I’m paraphrasing here). Considering the rapture and the two silver trumpets there will be an ingathering of the saints. There will be the voice of the archangel and the
trumpet call of God — the gathering and the moving out!
1 Thessalonians 4:18 ends with, “Therefore encourage each other with these words.”
1 Corinthians 15:2 starts with, “By this gospel you are saved. If you hold firmly to the word I
preached to you, otherwise, you believe in vain.”
May each of us be blessed today and the days ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.